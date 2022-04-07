Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) Co-Founders to Take the Stage at Defeat the Mandates Rally in CA
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES , April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLCCC co-founders, Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory, will be featured speakers at the Defeat the Mandates Rally held at Grand Park in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 10. The rally will be a peaceful gathering to bring attention to how COVID-19 mandates are impacting the lives of all Americans.
United by a common cause to end all COVID-19 mandates and return to life before the pandemic, the lineup of speakers and entertainers at the event include world-renowned physicians, journalists, artists, scientists, and civil rights leaders.
“Although many of the government COVID mandates have been lifted, there are still employers, including hospitals, that are requiring doctors, nurses and first responders to get vaccinated or boosted or risk losing their jobs,” said Pierre Kory, M.D., M.P.A., president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC. “The COVID-19 mandates set by bureaucrats are not based in science and have only resulted in damaging our lives and our health. The mandates must end, and sanity must be restored to medicine.”
“The COVID-19 mandates have caused more problems than they have solved and have allowed government and commercial interests to invade the practice of medicine,” said Paul Marik, M.D., co-founder of the FLCCC. “Because of the mandates doctors are now told how to do their jobs by administrators, bureaucrats, and pharmaceutical companies who have no connection to our patients. If this is not changed, the practice of medicine will continue down this dangerous path and may not recover.”
More information about the Defeat the Mandates Rally can be found here: https://defeatthemandatesus.com
About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world. The organization’s goal is to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol, introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. The FLCCC’s I-MASK+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol is a potential solution to the global pandemic.
For more information: www.FLCCC.net
