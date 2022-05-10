Spruce Expands its Team to Offer Permanent Hair Removal Using Electrolysis

An industry leader in aesthetics services in Salt Lake City has expanded.

HOLLADAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Spruce announced today that it is now offering permanent hair removal using electrolysis.

Lauren Lightfield, co-founder and owner of Spruce, a MedSpa specializing in aesthetics, explained that electrolysis is a method of removing individual hairs from the face or body.

Lightfield revealed that one of its new hires, Jill Sudwicks, a second-generation electrologist who specializes in permanent hair removal through electrolysis, will provide the service.

As if shaving or waxing wasn’t annoying for normal hair growth, some drugs, temporary methods of hair removal, and illnesses can also stimulate hair growth.

Destruction of the hair follicle, Sudwicks said, is achieved with the insertion of a needle-like probe, into the follicle. Heat and electric current are then applied to the follicle that targets the blood supply, thereby achieving permanent hair removal.

“While hair removal is a great option for many, it does not work on lighter hair and there’s often evidence of survived follicles,” Sudwicks said before adding, “Electrolysis can help those with PCOS, hormone imbalance, and gender dysphoria which elicits an overgrowth of unwanted hair.”

Lightfield noted that Spruce will offer permanent hair removal using electrolysis for all body parts, such as:

● Abdomen

● Bikini lines

● Legs and Thighs

● Fingers and Toes

● Facial Hair

● Hairline

● Eyebrows

● Arms and Underarms

● Back and Shoulders

Regarding the price - SPruce is now offering their innovative Electrolysis treatment at $90 for 60 minutes, $60 for 30 minutes, and $30 for 15 minutes of service. All new clients will be offered a 15-minute consultation, which will go over previous hair removal history and the formation of their custom treatment plan. All you have to do is call tyo set up an appointment.

Spruce, Lightfield noted, offers a full range of aesthetics and infusion services to help individuals achieve the look and confidence they deserve. The company's offerings include Botox, Dermal Fillers, Hydrafacials, Chemical Peels, Microneedling with PRP, Hair Restoration and IPL Laser treatments, and IV therapies, as well as an innovative line of skincare products: ZO® Skin Health, Alastin, Nutrafol, and more.

For more information, please visit sprucespa.com/about-us and sprucespa.com/aesthetics-services

###

About Spruce

Spruce is Salt Lake City’s premier aesthetics + infusion bar. For a refreshed and revitalized take on natural beauty and energy, look no further. Our team of renowned expert aestheticians, nurses, and medical professionals specialize in making our clients look and feel young and vibrant. Our spa-like aesthetics and IV therapy lounge bring the best parts of beauty and health together.

Contact Details:

2006 E 3900 S

Suite 1

Holladay, UT 84124

United States