Forthright Properties Offers Amenity-Rich Apartment Living Designed for Modern Lifestyles in Winnipeg

Manitoba-based property company provides modern suites with in-suite laundry and private outdoor space across 23 locations.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Properties, a professionally managed, family-owned property company established in 2011, provides apartment and townhome rentals featuring modern finishes, in-suite laundry, and private balconies across 23 locations throughout Manitoba. The company serves families and individuals in Winnipeg and within a 60-kilometre radius, managing over 1,500 rental apartments housing more than 4,000 residents.

The Navin-headquartered company offers suites designed with bright, open layouts, sleek appliances, and functional design elements. Each suite includes private laundry facilities, eliminating the need for shared laundry spaces. Residents also have access to private outdoor space through balconies or patios.

Suite Features and Community Amenities

Forthright Properties' suites include:

• Modern bright open-concept layouts

• Large kitchen islands with built-in dual sinks and dishwashers

• Full-size stainless steel kitchen appliances

• Large closets, with select suites offering spacious walk-in closets

• In-suite laundry and spacious balconies

• Air conditioning and individual ventilation systems with dehumidifiers

• Above-ground and EV parking availability

Community amenities available to residents include an on-site gym, sports court, children's playground, and an amenity room for special occasions. Properties are situated in locations close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and green space.

Service Approach

The company's team includes resident relations managers, leasing professionals, maintenance personnel, and customer support staff. Forthright Properties provides 24-hour help service to residents.

"Their team has been very good to me and my wife when we were renting at West Acres Properties in West St Paul. Anything that we needed related to maintenance or complaints, they've assisted us right away," said Paul L., a resident.

The company's online tools enable prospective residents to compare suites, inquire, and apply through a streamlined digital process. Real-time availability information is accessible through the company's website.

Jeff T., a resident for approximately three years, stated: "I have been a tenant with Forthright Properties about 3 years now. I continue to be impressed by their service. No place is without hiccups, but everytime an issue has come up I have been met with a prompt and professional response. Any frustrations are addressed in a timely manner. Very accommodating and friendly staff. Suites are well equipped and nice. I would recommend forthright to anyone who's looking for a home."

Resident Experience

Steph C., who has resided in a Forthright Properties unit for approximately 14 months, shared: "Moved into a unit about 14 months ago and have loved it ever since. Had some issues with the unit when we moved in but the maintenance staff dealt with it within hours. The management team is excellent, very professional, and will reply promptly to emails or calls. They are also very understanding and accommodating to our needs. The unit itself feels very durable, and built sturdy. Overall very happy, 5-stars!"

Company Vision

According to Ms. Claudia Humaire, Marketing Manager at Forthright Properties, the company's vision centres on delivering Manitobans with dynamic housing options for families and individuals, ensuring professional customer service, quality property care, and above-standard-size accommodations.

The company maintains values focused on clear communication and responsive service. From initial tours through move-in day and beyond, the team supports residents throughout their rental experience.

With a strong local presence and a growing portfolio, Forthright Properties continues to serve the Manitoba rental market. The company is Manitoba-owned and Manitoba-made, with headquarters in Navin, Manitoba.

Families and individuals seeking apartment rentals in Winnipeg and surrounding communities within a 60-kilometre radius can explore available suites at https://www.forthrightproperties.ca/ or contact Forthright Properties at +1 (204) 222-8582. Additional information is available on the company's blog.

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About Forthright Properties

Forthright Properties, established in 2011 and headquartered in Navin, Manitoba, is a family-owned, professionally managed company dedicated to providing modern housing. With a rapidly growing portfolio of properties, Forthright is committed to delivering fresh, innovative, and functional design in all of its suites. The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, ensuring everyone has a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home.

Contact

7 Green Acres Lane

Navin, MB, R5T 0H2

Canda

Phone: 204-222-8582

https://maps.app.goo.gl/qd4xPUtHHJFFTCrK8

Note to Editors

• Forthright Properties was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Navin, Manitoba with a satellite office in Headingley

• The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, including small cities and towns.

• Forthright Properties' portfolio has grown rapidly over the years, showcasing their expertise in property management and development.

• The company's team consists of property managers, leasing coordinators, and maintenance staff.

• For media inquiries, please contact Mrs. Claudia Humaire, Manager, Marketing & Leasing at Forthright Properties.

End of Press Release.

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