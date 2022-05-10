Libra Internet Bank Becomes a Creatio Customer
One of Europe’s most technology-driven banks chooses Creatio’s cutting-edge no-code platform to automate workflows.BOSTON, MA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today proudly announced that Libra Internet Bank became a customer.
Libra Internet Bank is widely known in the Southeastern European banking landscape as an innovation-oriented organization that prioritizes the implementation of cutting-edge products and solutions in order to offer its customers the best possible experience. This proactive approach enabled the bank to stand out in the Romanian banking market and to obtain positive and consistent financial results at any given time.
The bank looked for a partner to facilitate the automation of a wide range of lending workflows in a single digital environment in order to take their employee and customer experience to an even higher level.
A combination of Creatio’s turnkey solutions, extensive customization features, and broad integration capabilities made Creatio the perfect option for the bank’s industry-specific requirements.
“Today, companies of every size hailing from every industry are becoming software companies to meet the digital experience demands of customers. We are happy to welcome Libra Internet Bank onboard. And we look forward to the bank leveraging our no-code platform,” said Andrew Fenton, Chief Sales Officer for EMEA & APAC, Creatio.
To learn more about Creatio’s vertical solutions for banks and financial institutions to accelerate workflow automation and streamline customer journeys, please follow the link.
About Libra Internet Bank
Libra Internet Bank, member of the American investment group New Century Holdings, is one of the most dynamic banks in Romania in recent years, specializing in areas such as the liberal professions, real estate developers and agribusiness. The bank pays special attention to modern technology and Fintech partnerships.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
