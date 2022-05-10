realme 9 Pro series and 9i launching on May 16 in UAE Market
realme 9 Pro series and 9i launching on May 16 in UAE MarketDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- realme lines up triple mobile launch – 9 Pro +, 9 Pro and 9i
realme 9 Pro series and 9i launching on May 16 in UAE Market
realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, will launch three mobile devices in the UAE. realme 9 Pro, realme 9 Pro +, are the flagships in the mid-range series and the fastest Smartphone series which have touched 40 million shipments globally, along with 9i will be launched on May 16th with sales starting from May 18th.
One of the fastest smartphone product lines in the world, the realme 9 Pro series is all 5G product which will support all 5G networks benefit from being the first to adopt the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor.
9Pro+ comes with a flagship camera in the mid-range, while 9Pro is a powerful 5G phone powered by Antutu Score 403K processor, the highest in the price range. The model comes with Light Shift design with dual colour change under the sun, and is also the first smartphone to be on the Paris Fashion runway.
With the 9 Pro series, realme is once again bringing new premium technology to the UAE market with its brand spirit of "Dare to Leap".
Sony IMX766 OIS Camera
9 Pro+ is the first smartphone in the mid-range to feature the Sony IMX766 OIS Camera. The excellent Sony IMX766 image sensor, one of the sensors with outstanding performance on the flagship smartphone, has a super large 1/1.56" sensor size and large pixel area. Not only that, the OIS lens provides the users with extraordinary image quality.
9Pro+ also comes with dual stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos and Ultra Smooth Display with high refresh rate. realme 9 Pro+ adopts the best camera in segment, equipped with ProLight Imaging Technology powered by Sony IMX766 and OIS & EIS dual stabilization and AI Noise Cancellation 3.0 Technology. It offers the best image quality in the segment.
With the MediaTek® Dimensity™ 920 5G processor, realme 9 Pro+ also has the best performance in the segment, with a benchmark score of over 500,00. Its screen is made of Super AMOLED material and supports a high refresh rate of 90Hz, providing brilliant colors and an incredibly smooth display, with an in-display fingerprint sensor that can detect heart rate.
And it is designed by realme Design Studio™ with three color variants, bringing an inspiring color-shifting design to the smartphone industry - Light Shift Design. What's more, with dual stereo with Dolby Atmos, X-axis motor tactile engine and 60W Super Dart Charge, realme 9 Pro+ delivers a flagship-level overall experience.
The most powerful 5G performance in segment – realme 9 Pro
As the standard edition in the powerful realme 9 Pro Series, the 9 Pro is also a performance powerhouse in segment. Equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G processor, up to 13GB Dynamic RAM and liquid cooling system, realme 9 Pro has a terrific performance. It also features the advanced Light Shift design and a powerful 64MP Triple Camera with exclusive Street Mode 2.0. And it also features a 3.5mm Hi-Res Certified Headphone Jack and the latest realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.
realme 9i debuting with Snapdragon 680
realme 9i will be the world's first smartphone to have Snapdragon 680 6nm chip. realme 9i is anticipated to bring young consumers with a leap-forward performance experience again.
The Snapdragon 680 Processor adopts the advanced 6nm production process. It adopts an Octa-core CPU including four 2.4GHz Cortex-A73 and four 1.9GHz Cortex-A53, Adreno 610 GPU. The 6nm processor consumes 62% less power and affords 46% more performance than the 12nm processor.
Besides the latest SDM 680 6nm chip, realme 9i will also be equipped with a leading charging and battery, bringing a leap-forward performance in the segment. As a sales benchmark, realme 9i was also sold out after every flash sale.
Ends
For more information, please go to www.realme.com.
About realme
realme is a technology brand that provides leapfrog quality and trendsetting smartphones and AIoT products to the global market. realme users are young and globally-minded. realme products empower young people to ‘Dare to Leap’ using the latest technology and design.
realme is the 7th top smartphone brand in the world and was recognized as one of the mainstream smartphone brands according to Counterpoint’s statistics of global smartphone shipments in Q3 2020. In 2019, realme’s global smartphone shipments reached 25 million with a YoY growth rate of 808%, making realme the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world for four consecutive quarters from 2019 to Q2 2020. realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa with a global user base of over 70 million.
Eyad Zakee
Medai4U for Marketing and PR
+971 52 790 2626
eyad@media4u.me
Visit us on social media:
Facebook