Registration is now open for Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce the 2nd Annual Conference Oligonucleotide Therapeutics & Delivery, taking place on the 21st and 22nd September 2022 in London, UK. The 2022 Conference theme is on the latest advances in oligonucleotide discovery and delivery.

Chairs for the conference are industry expert Ekkehard Leberer, Senior Consultant, Elbiocon, and Jim Weterings, Principal Scientist, AstraZeneca.

Also taking place is the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics & Delivery two interactive Workshops on the 20th September 2022.

By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to

•Listen to case studies presenting on pre-clinical and clinical research in areas such as oncology and what can be learned for future clinical trials

•Deepen your understanding of oligonucleotide therapeutic delivery and explore the latest innovations in extrahepatic oligonucleotide delivery and target specificity

•Understand the regulatory and CMC environment surrounding oligonucleotide therapeutic development

•Explore developments in oligonucleotide chemistries and examine developments in novel applications of antisense oligonucleotides and siRNA

•Engage in the latest innovations in oligonucleotide therapeutics such as utilising AI machine learning to drive the discovery of novel therapeutics

Building on the success of previous years of the RNA Portfolio, the 2nd Annual Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference will bring together industry experts from big pharma and leading biotechs to gain an expert and holistic view on the latest developments of the industry.

View the agenda and speaker line – up at http://www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/PR1EIN

