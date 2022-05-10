Dental Cement Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 823.2 Million Globally By 2027

Dental Cement Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 823.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Dental Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on dental cement market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global dental cement market reached a value of US$ 523.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 823.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% during 2022-2027.

Dental cement refers to the alternate filling material utilized to restore and fill gaps in natural teeth. It is made using composite resins, including zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, glass ionomer cement (GIC), zinc oxide, ceramics, gold alloys, etc. Dental cement provides resistance and retention upon compression, minimizes the bite pressure created by the teeth and jawbone, and exhibits numerous favorable properties, such as high tensile strength, chemical and thermal resistance, non-irritability, etc. Consequently, it is extensively used across hospitals, dental clinics, and healthcare centers for temporarily restoring teeth, insulation, cementing prosthodontic appliances temporarily or permanently, etc.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-cement-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The escalating prevalence of oral carries and dental disorders among consumers is one of the primary factors driving the dental cement market. Moreover, with the shifting lifestyles and dietary habits, a growing number of individuals are suffering from teeth discoloration, cavities, gaps, misalignment, etc., which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising health consciousness and the elevating adoption of cosmetic dental procedures among individuals are also acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, dental cement is being increasingly utilized as a restorative filling material to retain the restorations or other materials in the mouth. In line with this, the accelerating demand for zinc phosphate cement for fixing inlays, crowns, bridges, orthodontic appliances, etc., is anticipated to stimulate the dental cement market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-cement-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• 3M Company

• BISCO Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona

• DETAX GmbH & Co. KG

• DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

• FGM Dental Group

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• Kerr Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

• Medental International Inc.

• Prime Dental Products Pvt Ltd

• SDI Limited

• Shofu Dental India Pvt. Ltd.

• The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited

Dental Cement Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, material, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

• Temporary Cement

• Permanent Cement

Breakup by Material:

• Glass Ionomer

• Zinc Oxide Eugenol

• Zinc Phosphate

• Polycarboxylate

• Composite Resin

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Pulpal Protection

• Luting

• Restorations

• Surgical Dressing

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

North America Pasta Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-pasta-market

North America Airborne ISR Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-airborne-isr-market

North America Magnet Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-magnet-market

North America Aloe Vera Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-aloe-vera-market

Latin America Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-automotive-lead-acid-battery-market

GCC Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-automotive-lead-acid-battery-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.