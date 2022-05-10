UM students’ graduation work explores health issues in post-pandemic era

MACAU, May 10 - The Department of Communication, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Macau (UM), recently launched Eudemonia - UM Bridges 2022. As the graduation work of fourth-year students in the department, the publication includes interviews with more than ten experts in the field of psychology, nutrition, education, and sports. The work pieces together different stories and combines information of relevant laws, policies, and data to explore health issues and the lives of Macao residents in the post-pandemic era.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been rampant since 2020. As problems of depression, anxiety and obesity are on the rise, people are increasingly aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and it has become a hot topic that cannot be ignored. Amid the pandemic, people are more concerned about physical and mental health. They tend to promote healthy lifestyles, call attention to new trends in healthy eating, and expect changes in public health policies. The World Health Organization defines health as a state of physical, mental, and social well-being, not just the absence of disease. Considering that happiness does not only require physical health, but also psychological fulfilment, the students chose the word Eudemonia for the title of the publication — the ancient Greek term from Aristotle means a state of 'good spirits', often translated as 'well-being'.

The publication is divided into four sections: ‘Mind', ‘Awareness', ‘Diet' and ‘Fitness'. The students interviewed over ten experts in the fields of psychology, nutrition, education and sports and collected information of relevant laws, policies and data. Marked by their insightful and unique observations, the students explored health issues that are closely related to the lives of Macao residents. In the publication, they present vivid stories of different subjects, including migrant workers who struggle to make a living, teenagers who are addicted to the Internet, champion coaches who are committed to sports development in Macao, and local residents who explore new ways to cultivate a healthier lifestyle.

For more information about the publication, please visit the Facebook page: umbridges2022 or the Instagram account: umbridges_eudemonia.