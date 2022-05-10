Nordic defence ministers to meet in Kirkenes

SWEDEN, May 10 - On 11–12 May, Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist will travel to Kirkenes in Norway for a meeting on the regional security situation, held within the framework of the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO).

The meeting between the Nordic defence ministers is held against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of today’s very serious security situation, cooperation between the Nordic countries is essential. NORDEFCO is fundamental for security in our neighbourhood,” says Mr Hultqvist.

NORDEFCO ministerial meetings are held twice a year and focus on further enhanced cooperation and the latest security policy developments.

The NORDEFCO chairmanship rotates between member states. Norway holds the chairmanship in 2022 and is therefore hosting the ministerial meeting in Kirkenes on 11–12 May. Sweden is set to hold the chairmanship in 2022.