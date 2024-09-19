From the Budget Bill for 2025: Budget statement

SWEDEN, September 19 - The Budget Bill is the Government's proposal for central government budget revenue and expenditure for the fiscal year 2025. The Government presented the Bill to the Riksdag on 19 Sepember 2024. This is a summary of the Budget Bill.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.