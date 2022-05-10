Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs Anna Hallberg to visit Berlin

SWEDEN, May 10 - On 11 May, Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs Anna Hallberg will travel to Berlin with the aim of strengthening the good trade and investment relations between Sweden and Germany. During her visit, Ms Hallberg will meet with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck. She will also meet with representatives of German business organisations and Swedish businesses active in Germany.

“The major challenges the world is facing, such as the climate and energy crisis, are best solved in cooperation with other countries. Germany and Sweden have a unique bond, not least in the field of industry, and therefore have unique opportunities to create common solutions for the future. Additionally, the green transition and digital transformation will create more jobs in both our countries. Today’s major security policy challenges make it more important than ever to strengthen our relations,” says Ms Hallberg.

