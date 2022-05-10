AEC Recognized As One of Canada‘s Best Managed Companies

Andrew Pilsworth, CEO and founder of AEC.

Prestigious award recognizes achievements in strategy, productivity & innovation, culture & commitment, governance & finance.

ST. CATHARINES, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEC, a global mobility solutions provider, announced today that it has been recognized for its outstanding business operations, continuous growth and rapid expansion, and effective management by Deloitte and named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies of 2022. With more than 180 employees across seven different locations, 550+ dealers and partners, and an annual sales growth of 46%, AEC’s vision is to revolutionize the way people buy and sell cars around the globe.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is the country’s leading business awards program that has been recognizing the best-in-class of Canadian-owned companies with revenues over $50 million since 1993. Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for the prestigious designation in a rigorous and intensive process that closely evaluates a company’s innovative and remarkable business practices. The 2022 Best Managed program award winners demonstrated leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth, and excelled in the following categories: putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

“The 2022 Best Managed winners exemplify innovation, adaptability, and resilience in the face of uncertainty,” said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Over the past year, these forward forging companies have pivoted to successfully respond to challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, leveraging industry leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth.”

Since its foundation in St. Catharines, Ontario, in 1996, AEC has become a global player in the automotive industry with over 180 employees in seven different locations worldwide. In 2021 alone, AEC achieved an annual sales growth rate of 46%, a number made even more impressive by the fact that the automotive industry faced numerous setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite these obstacles, in the past two years AEC not only expanded its existing global customer base to more than 550 retail partners, but also developed internally by nearly doubling the company’s headcount and adding top international experts to their five business units.

“It is a great honor to accept this prestigious award as a mark of excellence on behalf of our entire team,” said Andrew Pilsworth, CEO and founder of AEC. “Although our industry has been facing several formidable challenges throughout the past year, we’ve worked tirelessly to eliminate the barriers faced in the car buying and selling process and meet the needs of our customers and business partners across the globe. This is a true team win! At AEC, we are committed to making an impact and embracing change, while we develop the finest global mobility solutions for our clients. The success of our team is based on us all living our six core values: adaptability, reliability, professionalism, kindness, growth, and leadership, and is fueled by our passion to find better ways. It is humbling to see that our hard work and commitment is being acknowledged in such a profound way. This award marks another great opportunity to thank our COO John Muratori for his leadership as well as our Senior Management Team, who are dedicated to driving our culture as much as our team’s growth every day.”

2022 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honored at galas across the country this week. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 46 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, please visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About the AEC Group

The AEC Group provides a full range of scalable mobility solutions, including the official distribution of Stellantis’ Dodge/RAM brands in Europe, as well as a global fleet and parts and accessories business. AEC was founded in St. Catharines, Canada, in 1996, has a team of 180+ international experts in seven locations in NAFTA, APAC and EMEA, a network of 550+ dealers and partners, and the experience and drive to help partners enter new markets and grow their brands. With its International Homologation Center, R&D Facility, Vehicle Processing Center and dedicated tech, logistics and retail solutions, AEC is uniquely positioned to enable vehicle sales and registration on any global market, distribute parts and accessories, and offer consulting and financing services. Learn more at https://www.aecsolutions.com/.