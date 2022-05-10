Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Size, Industry Research Report 2022-2027

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Report

The global construction and demolition waste management market size expected to reach US$ 287.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study, "Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" has been added by IMARC Group. The global construction and demolition waste management market size reached US$ 212.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market expects to reach US$ 287.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

Industry Definition and Application:

Construction and demolition (C&D) waste management is the process of collecting, transporting, recycling, and disposing of debris produced during refurbishment, construction, alteration, destruction, and rehabilitation of infrastructures. Demolition of existing structures creates more than 20 different types of waste materials, including metals, wood, bricks, plastics, concrete, and sanitary ware. C&D waste management comprises disposing or reusing these waste materials to curb the negative impact on the environment and reduce the consumption of virgin resources. As these materials are heavy and non-biodegradable, they are initially sorted, treated, and filtered for further usage or decomposition. Rising awareness toward environmental degradation has led to the adoption of C&D waste management globally.

Global Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Trends:

The past few years have witnessed several demolition and renovation projects, especially in developing regions, due to rapid urbanization and globalization. In addition to this, inflating income levels and improving living standards of individuals have contributed to residential construction activities. As improper disposal of waste materials causes environmental degradation and greenhouse gas emission, the adoption of C&D waste management has gradually increased. Apart from this, governments of several countries are taking initiatives to eliminate illegal disposal and reuse waste materials. For instance, new rules have been introduced by the Department of Environment, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, India, to incorporate a complete waste management plan prior to any construction activity. Similarly, Construction & Demolition Recycling Association (CDRA) in the United States is promoting the recycling of recoverable C&D materials, including concrete, asphalt, asphalt shingles, gypsum wallboard, wood, and metals, that are produced every year. Furthermore, non-governmental organizations are creating awareness about the hazardous impact of disposing of these waste materials, which, in turn, is provided a thrust to the market growth.

Competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Remondis Group, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH), DAISEKI CO LTD (DSKIF), Gamma Waste Systems LLC, Veolia North America LLC, Waste Management, Inc. (WM), RENEWI PLC ORD 10P (RWI.L), The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., and Casella Waste Systems.

Market Summary:

Based on the business sector, the market has been divided into construction, renovation, and demolition. Among these, the demolition segment accounts for the biggest market share.

On the basis of the service type, collection represents the most popular service type. Other segments include recycling, landfill, and incineration.

Based on the waste type, the market has been classified into inert, cardboard, glass, wood, plastic, metal, and others. Currently, inert waste holds the largest market share.

Region-wise, the market has been segregated into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Middle East and Africa.

