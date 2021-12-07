Construction Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Construction Equipment Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global construction equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026

Construction equipment includes various heavy-duty machines that are generally utilized for numerous construction tasks. It includes multiple types of machinery, including pumps, bulldozers, ditchers, excavators, cranes, loaders, and trenchers, that are mainly designed for placing materials, transportation, lifting, leveling, hauling, and grading purposes. Therefore, they are essential in attaining complex tasks during the construction process and improving the quality of workwhile ensuring the timely completion of projects.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Construction Equipment Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction sector. Along with this, increasing investments by public and private firms in infrastructural development projects are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in the sector are positively influencing the market growth across the globe. For instance, the widespread adoption of robots, drones and software solutions for modular construction is providing a boost to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising preference forautomation in the construction sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce fuel-efficient construction equipment.

Global Construction Equipment Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu Ltd. and Liebherr-International AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, solution type, equipment type, type, application and industry.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Products

Services

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Heavy Construction Equipment

Compact Construction Equipment

Breakup by Type:

Loader

Cranes

Forklift

Excavator

Dozers

Others

Breakup by Application:

Excavation and Mining

Lifting and Material Handling

Earth Moving

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Industry:

Oil and Gas

Construction and Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

