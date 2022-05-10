Health Products Available at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS & Target.com: CURE Pharmaceutical, Inc (Stock Symbol: CURR)

CURR and Sera Labs CURR nicole-kidman CURR Products CURR Sera Topical CURR Film

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Partnerships for Advanced Health and Beauty Lines; Products Available at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS & Target.com: CURE Pharmaceutical (Stock Symbol: CURR) Patented Techniques Improve Efficacy, Safety, and Patient Experience. 25,000 Square Foot, FDA-Registered, NSFand cGMP-Certified Manufacturing Facility. Skincare Line Being Sold at Select Walmart Stores, CVS and Bed Bath & Beyond Stores. Oral Thin Film Strip, Nutri-Strips™ on Shelves at CVS and at Target.com. Collaboration with Milagro Pharmaceuticals for Registration and Approval to Sell ED Treatment Sildenafil Oral Thin Film in Mexico. Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Northern Response International. Patent Approval on CUREfilm Blue™ Technology for ED Treatment. CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB: CURR) is a fully integrated and progressive drug delivery company. The CURR team has extensive experience formulating and manufacturing OTC products, pharmaceuticals, and veterinary medications placing quality and service as its top priorities, earning the trust and respect of customers worldwide.CURR is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate-release and controlled-release drug delivery technologies designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients. CURR delivery technologies include CUREfilm, an advanced oral thin film; and CUREdrops™, an emulsion technology that can be incorporated into different dosage forms (film, tincture, beverages, etc.), among others. The CURR proprietary clinical pipeline includes CUREfilmBlue (sildenafil to treat erectile dysfunction), and CUREfilmCanna (THC and CBD).As a vertically integrated company, CURR operates a 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSFand cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enabling it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURR currently has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe. CURR Subsidiary Sera Labs Inc. Products Now Available at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Target.comOn April 14th CURR wholly owned subsidiary Sera Labs announced its Seratopical Revolution skincare line will be sold at select Walmart Stores, as well as CVS, and Bed Bath & Beyond stores. CURR also has garnered placement for its revolutionary oral thin film strip, Nutri-Strips™ on shelves at CVS and at Target.com. The Nutri-Strip technology is proprietary to Sera Labs and is the result of years of research and more than 25 patents by the CURR development team.Nancy Duitch, Sera Labs’ CEO and CURR Chief Strategic Officer, stated, “This is another fantastic branding and expansion achievement. Our goal is to differentiate our products by using advanced and proprietary technologies including unique high-tech delivery systems. Our formulations are derived from scientifically backed ingredients and marry problem-solving attributes with beautiful packaging that stands out on the shelf. In addition, the connection of our brand with one of the most respected and recognized actors in the world: Nicole Kidman – who serves as strategic partner and global brand ambassador - makes our company and brand a fierce competitor in the beauty and wellness industry.” CURR and Milagro Pharmaceuticals Collaborate for Registration and Approval to Sell Sildenafil Oral Thin Film in MexicoOn March 3rd CURR and Milagro Pharmaceuticals, which seeks first mover advantage in target heath & wellness markets through key collaborations, announced their collaboration to register and sell in Mexico a number of CURR OTC and medical compounds that utilize CUREform™, the CURR patented drug delivery platform for oral thin film (OTF).OTF products that will be marketed and sold in Mexico via key distribution partners, include:• CUREfilm Blue™ - an oral soluble form of sildenafil citrate (the active ingredient present in Viagra1) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).• Vitamin D3 - that provides a convenient, weekly 40,000 IU dose of Vitamin D• An electrolyte energy boost - that provides a healthier, sugar-free alternative to energy drinks• Sleep - a dose of melatonin that dissolves on the tongue so it can be taken even after you climb into bed.CURR expects to select a distribution partner for the the LATAM territory in the coming months. Exclusive International Agreement with Leading Canadian DistributorOn December 9th CURR announced its global expansion into Canada by engaging Northern Response International for the exclusive distribution of its entire plant-based, clean Seratopical Revolutionskin care line, which comprises stellar packaging, affordable price points, a proprietary delivery system and the CURR Global Brand Ambassador and international icon Nicole Kidman.Northern Response International is one of the leading distributors in Canada and will be selling the CURR line through direct-to-consumer channels and major wholesaler/retailers in the Canadian marketplace, positioning Seratopical Revolution as a masstige line. Northern Response is known for building brands in Canada for some of the biggest U.S. health, wellness and beauty consumer product lines including: ProActiv, SonicareToothbrush, Meaningful Beauty, and Beach Body to name a few. Patent Approval for CUREfilm Blue™ TechnologyOn November 16th CURR announced it received an issue notification from the U.S. Patent Office (USPTO) stating that U.S. Patent No. 11,179,331 (the ’331 patent) was set to issue on November 23, 2021. The ’331 patent, entitled “Oral Soluble Film Containing Sildenafil Citrate,” covers the CURR product CUREfilm Blue™, an oral soluble film of sildenafil citrate (the active ingredient present in Viagra1) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). CURR is seeking approval of this product via the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.CUREfilm Blue™ utilizes CURR patented and proprietary fast-dissolving drug delivery platform, known as CUREfilm™, to deliver the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sildenafil citrate.The global erectile dysfunction drug market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% and reach approximately USD$6.6 billion by 2025 with sildenafil representing a majority of the market, according to a report by QYR Research.For more information on CURE Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCQB: CURR) visit: www.curepharmaceutical.com and www.Seralabshealth.com DISCLAIMER: The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

