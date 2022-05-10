Monaco Swim Week Launching During the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix
The New Fashion Week is produced by Planet Fashion TV who have Produced Miami Swim Week Fashion Shows since 2012.MONTE-CARLO, MONACO, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year Monaco Formula One Grand Prix is predicted to be the biggest Grand Prix ever due to the social excitement growing across Europe as travel resumes. There is a renewed sense of global optimism. Events are back in full force on the world scene and one of the most exciting events to emerge is the Monaco Swim Week. Serving as the luxury counterpart to the renown Miami Swim Week, it is founded through a partnership with Planet Fashion TV, Lawrie and Maximilian Lewis of Monaco and O Events from London, The Monaco Swim Week will present the best in global swim and resort wear and will also host 4 days of satellite events during the iconic Formula One Grand Prix. This newly minted global fashion week will reside at the center of the Grand Prix universe, The Fairmont Monte-Carlo Hotel. This is the location of the famous hairpin turn.
The event aims to celebrate the return to the European travel and resort season.
The Monaco Swim Week will be 4 days of exciting events with Fashion Shows, Fashion Presentations, day parties, dinners, yacht parties and Monaco Formula One Grand Prix race viewing.
The Swim Week will act as a fashionable concierge of activity throughout the race weekend.
Thursday May 26th starts off with an evening of fashion shows and unlimited Perrier Jouet Champagne from 5pm to 9pm. The Fashion shows will be built on the Fairmont Hotel’s Panoramic Terrace, overlooking the mega yachts in the Mediterranean ocean on one side and the iconic Monte Carlo Casino on the other. A fashion show has never been done in this stunning location before. The team has built a luxury village featuring one of a kind watches and jewelry presentations and displaying the latest investment worthy concepts from large-scale crypto currency platforms like the Opis Group.
Models and Fashion influencers from Miami, Los Angeles and throughout Europe are being flown in to walk the enormous 80ft runway catwalk.
The team has worked hard to feature sustainable fashion brands, and Luxury European brands in this inaugural show. Of course the fashion show will spotlight local Monaco brands as well. Ciao Bella Monte Carlo is a new brand founded in the heart of the Principality of Monaco. They will accessorize their collection with Vitale jewelry, whose main showroom is in Monaco. Vitale proudly takes actions on worldwide matters such as preservation of the oceans by supporting initiatives at the Prince Albert II Foundation of Monaco.
Friday May 27th Monaco Swim Week will feature fashion presentations at the Nikki Beach Monte Carlo on the rooftop of the Fairmont Hotel. From 12p to 3pm the rose all day party and fashion presentations will also serve as a prime viewing location for the pre qualifying races.
In the evening of Friday May 27th The Monaco Swim Week will have tables for VIP guests at the iconic Amber Lounge with dinner and unlimited Dom Perignon champagne.
Saturday May 28th the Monaco Swim Week will host the closing night Super Yacht soiree from 8pm to 2am in a sixty meter yacht with full catering, open bar and international DJ.
The Monaco Swim Week has arranged for race viewing tickets for the Sunday Monaco Formula One Grand Prix final races for VIP guests upon request.
Tickets for access to the four days of events start at €1750 euro.
For More Information go to www.monacoswimweek.com.
