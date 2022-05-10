Koalas Bring Climate Control Message of HVAC Koala-ty to Peninsula Home & Garden Expo
Koalas Spotted in Silverdale, Wa, at Peninsula Home & Garden Expo
Climate change begins at home. Each of us has the ability to create our own ecosystem that is as efficient and eco-smart as we choose.””SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The change of seasons in the Pacific Northwest usually represents a welcome respite from the heavy downpours of winter rain. Only this year, the Puget Sound is soaking in an equally wet springtime.
— Scott H. Park, Founder and CEO
Climate change has arrived on the Olympic Peninsula as the ocean currents of La Niña and El Niño travel from the land down under to the chilly waters of the Puget Sound. Who better than the lovable Koala bear to remind the Evergreen state to “Go Green!’ like the eucalyptus leaves the cuddly Koalas munch on year-round?
To deliver the vital message that climate control begins at home, the region’s oldest HVAC services firm has translated its name of Quality Heating & Cooling to emphasize more efficient "Koala-ty HVAC” products and solutions and adopted the lovable Koala as a mascot. Visitors to heatingwithquality.com can even chat with a Koala bear chatbot online.
Now visitors to the Peninsula Home & Garden Expo from May 13-15 can adopt energy-saving, cost-efficient Quality Heating solutions for their homes, and adopt a 12” Koala Bear stuffed animal when they sign up at the Kitsap Fairgrounds Pavilion.
“The ‘Koala-ty’ theme not only rhymes with our Quality name, said general manager, Adam Derr, “it also represents the concept of environmental sustainability for the world we share as well as the ‘creature comforts’ that go along with creating the right atmosphere at home.”
“‘Climate change’ is more than just a catch phrase. It’s a vivid reality that is impacting every product line and every homeowner and business we serve,” observed Quality Heating founder and CEO Scott Park. "One of the ways we think about it is that climate change begins at home. Each of us has the ability to create our own ecosystem that is as efficient and eco-smart as we choose.”
Not only will Peninsula Home Expo visitors take home a stuffed Koala bear when they sign up for a “koala-fied” system with Quality, they will also receive "$250 Off” when installed before August of 2022, or an upgraded wi-fi capable controller/thermostat while supplies last.
