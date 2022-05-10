Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,233 in the last 365 days.

Koalas Bring Climate Control Message of HVAC Koala-ty to Peninsula Home & Garden Expo

HVAC Koala-ty logo

The HVAC Koala-ty logo

Adopt a 12" Cuddly Koala

Koala Going Green

Koalas Spotted in Silverdale, Wa, at Peninsula Home & Garden Expo

Climate change begins at home. Each of us has the ability to create our own ecosystem that is as efficient and eco-smart as we choose.””
— Scott H. Park, Founder and CEO
SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The change of seasons in the Pacific Northwest usually represents a welcome respite from the heavy downpours of winter rain. Only this year, the Puget Sound is soaking in an equally wet springtime.

Climate change has arrived on the Olympic Peninsula as the ocean currents of La Niña and El Niño travel from the land down under to the chilly waters of the Puget Sound. Who better than the lovable Koala bear to remind the Evergreen state to “Go Green!’ like the eucalyptus leaves the cuddly Koalas munch on year-round?

To deliver the vital message that climate control begins at home, the region’s oldest HVAC services firm has translated its name of Quality Heating & Cooling to emphasize more efficient "Koala-ty HVAC” products and solutions and adopted the lovable Koala as a mascot. Visitors to heatingwithquality.com can even chat with a Koala bear chatbot online.

Now visitors to the Peninsula Home & Garden Expo from May 13-15 can adopt energy-saving, cost-efficient Quality Heating solutions for their homes, and adopt a 12” Koala Bear stuffed animal when they sign up at the Kitsap Fairgrounds Pavilion.

“The ‘Koala-ty’ theme not only rhymes with our Quality name, said general manager, Adam Derr, “it also represents the concept of environmental sustainability for the world we share as well as the ‘creature comforts’ that go along with creating the right atmosphere at home.”

“‘Climate change’ is more than just a catch phrase. It’s a vivid reality that is impacting every product line and every homeowner and business we serve,” observed Quality Heating founder and CEO Scott Park. "One of the ways we think about it is that climate change begins at home. Each of us has the ability to create our own ecosystem that is as efficient and eco-smart as we choose.”

Not only will Peninsula Home Expo visitors take home a stuffed Koala bear when they sign up for a “koala-fied” system with Quality, they will also receive "$250 Off” when installed before August of 2022, or an upgraded wi-fi capable controller/thermostat while supplies last.

Michael Lawrence
Quality Heating Electrical & Air Conditioning
+1 206-818-0512
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Koalas Bring Climate Control Message of HVAC Koala-ty to Peninsula Home & Garden Expo

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.