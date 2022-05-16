Appraisal Logistics Taps Green as Chief Strategy Officer

Elizabeth Green

Collateral valuation expert and industry veteran joins to help drive development.

Appraisal Logistics is a nimble company with an entrepreneurial management team that brings both talent and vision. I’m delighted to join the company at such an exciting time.” — Elizabeth Green, Chief Strategy Officer, Appraisal Logistics

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appraisal Logistics, a leading provider of high quality appraisal management technology and compliance solutions for the residential/commercial mortgage industry, announced today that Elizabeth Green, an industry veteran and collateral valuation expert who has served the mortgage industry for 30 years, has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. In her new role, she will maintain a 360-degree view of the company, direct product and services innovation that impact the company’s current lender clients, their borrowers, valuation professionals and the industry as a whole.

“Liz has worked for some of the leading companies in the space and has supported the industry through her work with the trade associations. That’s the kind of experience we want in a Chief Strategy Officer,” said Frank Danna, Co-Founder and CEO of Appraisal Logistic Solutions, Inc. “She’s an industry software product professional who understands sales, marketing, and operations. She’s going to make a perfect addition to our management team.”

Previously, Green served as Chief Data & Product Solutions Officer for LoanLogics. Before that she was President of Centric Technologies, a hosted-technology solution for DIY appraisal quality review for residential real estate appraisal. Earlier in her career she was the Director of Strategic Technology Solutions for Supreme Lending, Director of Valuation Technologies for ACI (now First American), Vice-President of New Product Development for Solidifi, and Vice-President of Valuation Services & Product Development for Basis100.

Green has served the industry as a volunteer for a number of organizations including ECCMA, where she served as Chair of the Property Standards committee; the Open Geospatial Consortium; MISMO, where she has served for the last decade as Chair of the Property & Valuation Community of Practice; and the Collateral Risk Network, where she also currently serves as Chair of the Standards Committee. She is the recipient of an ECCMA Fellowship Award, a MISMO Staff Appreciation Award and is a Mortgage Banking Magazine Tech All Star.

“Appraisal Logistics is a nimble company with an entrepreneurial management team that brings both talent and vision,” Green said. “I am very impressed with the success they’ve achieved and their longevity in the industry. Frank and his partners embrace the opportunity to lead change and now is the time to do it. Their cloud native technology is well positioned for the industry’s coming changes and modernization efforts. I’m excited to become a part of the dynamic environment they have created. I’m delighted to join the company at such an exciting time.”

Liz can be reached at liz@gotoals.com.

About Appraisal Logistics

Annapolis, Md.-based Appraisal Logistics is a nationwide appraisal management company for the residential and commercial mortgage industry. With a team of industry experts and a nationwide network of highly qualified and trusted appraisers, Appraisal Logistics provides immediate and exceptional services to regional and community banks and standalone mortgage originators to ensure each appraisal is 100 percent compliant in a customized, customer-focused environment. The company also owns and maintains the secure proprietary communications platform - AIM-Port®. For more information, please visit http://www.gotoals.com or call (443) 949-7862.