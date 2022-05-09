Bruce Clay to Host ‘6 Successful Ways to Get Company Buy-In for SEO’ Live Webinar
Bruce Clay, founder of BCI and the "Father of SEO"
Join search engine optimization expert Bruce Clay for a free live webinar on May 18 to learn how you can build the company buy-in needed for long-term success.SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is SEO enough of a priority in your company?
SEO campaigns don’t succeed in a vacuum. Even a skilled SEO can’t produce long-term results for a company without the cooperation of many people across department lines. That’s why company buy-in is critical to seeing results!
In this free 60-minute live Zoom webinar, Bruce Clay will share six ways to get everyone in the organization on board with SEO as a key strategic initiative, so you can achieve the best results for your business. Pulling from his wealth of experience working with clients of all types and sizes, Clay will explain what works to get stakeholders to understand how SEO impacts the entire company and show you how to prove the relevance of SEO to long-term business goals. A live Q&A with Clay will follow his presentation.
This event will be highly beneficial for CMOs, SEOs, executives and any decision makers in your organization.
Register here for the free live webinar(Link)
SEO before Google? Bruce Clay Coined the Term
Clay is best known for guiding some of the world's top brands, CMOs and marketers to win at search engine optimization. He began helping websites rank in search in 1996, before Google was born, and is well known for training more than 5,000 marketers worldwide through his Bruce Clay SEO Training course. A Google search for "who is the father of SEO" brings up his name.
Staying strategic in SEO means beating the competition, not the algorithm. With companies heavily dependent on their online visibility now more than ever, learning how to utilize search engine optimization to become a towering authority is a top priority.
About Bruce Clay: Pioneering SEO From the Beginning and Into the Future
Bruce Clay is the founder and president of Bruce Clay Inc., a global digital marketing optimization firm providing search engine optimization, pay per click management, paid social media marketing, SEO-friendly site architecture, content development, and SEO tools and education.
Clay authored the book "Search Engine Optimization All-In-One For Dummies," now in its fourth edition, and "Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals." He wrote the first webpage-analysis tool, created the Search Engine Relationship Chart® and is credited with being the first to use the term search engine optimization. Bruce Clay's renowned SEO training course is available online at SEOtraining.com.
Robert Stefanski
Bruce Clay Inc.
+1 866-517-1900
rstefanski@bruceclay.com
