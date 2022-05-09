NBCI, Coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino Churches Launches Anti-Tobacco Initiative for Children and Teens
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches representing 27.7 million members launches its Anti-Tobacco Initiative for Children and Teens, supporting a ban on menthol. The Anti-Tobacco Initiative includes a commitment from 200 of NBCI churches in Washington, D.C. to facilitate tobacco-free sermons that started last February.
Rev. Anthony Evans, President, NBCI
NBCI’s initiative is working to develop 5,000 smoke-free churches in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) to work with the youth in the community to promote healthy lifestyles through abstaining from tobacco use. The goal of the initiative includes disseminating literature within Black and Brown communities in the DMV area and neighboring community-based organizations on the harmful effects of tobacco use on people's health, lifestyles, and relationships, as well as developing education and training sessions on basic information regarding the use of tobacco.
The NBCI projects to impact 100,000 children between the ages of 9 and 16 from the deliverables over the next year.
Rev. Evans, President of NBCI says, “NBCI is proud to launch our anti-tobacco initiative and reach children and teens across our communities to promote better choices in their lives. We project that our outreach effort within this program will provide the education, resources, and community support our children needs to ensure they have healthy and successful futures.”
About the NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino Churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members and the public.
We offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. Our solutions are backed by statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work.
The NBCI’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose mission is to reduce racial disparities in the areas cited above. Visit our website at https://www.naltblackchurch.com/.
Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative
+1 202-744-0184
email us here