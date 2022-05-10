Life Services Alternatives Celebrates 20 Years of Service
Life Services Alternatives has been serving the developmentally disabled community in Santa Clara County for 20 years amidst the closure of many care homesCAMPBELL, CA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded 20 years ago by a group of parents that envisioned a place for their developmentally disabled adult children to live independently in the community. Not only has LSA maintained non-institutional care homes, they’ve done so while creating an environment that allows individuals to thrive and grow. During these past 20 years, LSA has grown to 15 homes and added a day program in Santa Clara County that serves 90 adults with developmental disabilities. 2022 marks LSA’s 20th anniversary of creating home and changing lives. To celebrate, LSA will be hosting its 3rd annual fundraiser, Home is Where the Heart is, Celebrating 20 years of Impact on June 11th.
Starting with three homes in Santa Clara in 2004, LSA added five more homes between 2007 and 2009 that are home to their most medically fragile residents. From 2013-2018, the organization added four more homes, along with their Community Integration Training Program for LSA residents and nonresidents to serve as volunteers within the community. Despite pandemic related challenges, LSA opened two more homes in 2020, with one expanding services all the way to Morgan Hill. 2021 saw the organization add its 15th home in Campbell, which upholds Jewish traditions while serving both non-Jewish and Jewish residents.
In the past three years, dozens of residential care homes have been forced to close their doors due to the lack of staffing, low government reimbursement rates, and the high cost of living. Although LSA has felt the impacts of these same factors, the organization has worked tirelessly to provide exceptional care. The organization continues to pursue their goal of opening one home a year, an initiative made possible by their supporters. “LSA is focused on providing high quality care for as many adults with developmental disabilities as we can serve. Although we continue to face challenges, I feel very optimistic about the future,” said Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives.
LSA’s Home is Where the Heart is, Celebrating 20 years of Impact will take place on June 11th at the Triton Museum of Art (Santa Clara, CA) from 4 to 7 PM. LSA will take all necessary COVID-19 precautions, and those that wish to join virtually will have the opportunity to do so. As LSA looks forward to the future, all donations made the night of the event will be matched by a very generous donor. To register, visit https://www.lsahomes.org/home-is-where-the-heart-is-fundraising-event/.
LSA’s Home is Where the Heart is event is sponsored, in part, by The Goodwin Family, Ranga and Madhu Ranganathan, The Paul and Barbara Gentzkow Family, and Star One Credit Union.
About Life Services Alternatives
Life Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who had a dream of establishing homes for their adult children with special needs. In 2002, LSA began a journey to establish quality homes and nurturing services so that adults with developmental disabilities – including those with enduring medical needs – could receive life-long support while living in their community. LSA believes all people with developmental disabilities have the right to live life to its fullest in our community. Twenty-four hours a day, we care for and support adults with special needs in neighborhood homes in Santa Clara County. Through personalized programs focused on skill-building, we make a difference in the quality of our residents’ lives, enabling them to reach their true potential.
