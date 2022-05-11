Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG Joins SBTi; Reinforces Emission Reduction Targets

Kautex Textron Logo Kautex Sustainability Roadmap

Textron (NYSE:TXT)

BONN, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BONN, GERMANY (11 May, 2022) – Kautex Textron GmbH & Co., KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced its commitment to near-term, company-wide emission reduction targets in line with climate science with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company has also responded to the SBTi’s call for corporate climate action by committing to align with 1.5°C and net-zero through the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign.

“Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to our customers and employees. By joining the SBTI, we are joining like-minded companies who are making a very public commitment to sustainability,” said Sylvain Genesi, vice president, Supply Chain and Sustainability at Kautex. “We are proud to align with the SBTi and join the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, which is working to halve global emissions by 2030.”

Kautex announced its sustainability roadmap in November 2021, committing to target an 80 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 30 percent reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2030. Additionally, the company aspires to be net-zero by 2050 in all three scopes.

“Kautex’s sustainability commitments are not only a commitment to sustainability, they are a commitment to our customers,” continued Genesi. “As a Tier One supplier, our emissions directly impact the overall emissions of our customers, so by taking a proactive approach, we help our customers on their journey to ‘net-zero’ as well. Working on a “cradle-to-grave” product life cycle for all three scopes – and involving our entire supply chain is one of the most pioneering – and exciting – parts of this journey.”

To progress toward this goal, Kautex challenged its 30-plus plants worldwide to reduce their own Scope 1 and 2 emissions through practical steps like energy audits and strategic investments in renewable energy. In 2022, all the Company’s facilities on mainland Europe, China and Mexico are sourcing green energy – a significant step in reducing Scope 2 emissions. Kautex is also investing in local production with low-consumption equipment and developing new sustainable products, components and raw material. The Company also works closely with its customers to understand their sustainability requirements and engages with suppliers on sustainable materials, manufacturing, design and recycling innovations.

***

About SBTi

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets.

About Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

At Kautex, we are driving the future. As a Tier One automotive supplier with more than 30 plants in 13 countries, Kautex designs, develops and manufactures traditional and hybrid fuel systems, advanced cleaning solutions for assisted and autonomous driving, engine camshafts and plastic industrial packaging solutions. A pioneer in the design and manufacture of automotive plastic fuel systems, Kautex is expanding its portfolio to offer smart products and data-driven services to our customers, including thermoplastic composite and composite-metal hybrid battery systems and software-controlled ADAS cleaning solutions. From a lightweight battery system to a hybrid fuel system to autonomous drive vehicle cleaning systems, Kautex is committed to pioneering solutions for the era of new mobility. For more information, visit: www.kautex

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to achieve our emissions reduction targets and sustainability goals.