The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to advance industrial symbiosis efforts across Washington with intent to award multiple contract(s). Successful bidders will advance an industrial symbiosis project through expansion of existing efforts, implementation of a new project or research and development into new areas and technologies that will repurpose industrial waste for beneficial use. Please see attached.

Reply date: June 17th, 2022

Download the Industrial Symbiosis RFP (PDF)