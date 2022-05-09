- Kane County Water Conservancy District receives $1.2 million for land acquisition

Salt Lake City (Feb. 14, 2021) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $6,981,000 grant and a $6,981,000 low-interest loan for wastewater improvements in Salina.

At the Feb. 3, 2021 CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following projects in southwest Utah:

Mayfield received funding approval for a $375,000 grant and a $125,000 low-interest loan for water system improvements.

Fountain Green received funding approval for a $70,000 grant to purchase a used road grader.

The Town of Rockville Local Building Authority received funding approval for a $54,000 grant and a $159,000 low-interest loan to purchase a new maintenance facility.

Henrieville received funding approval for a $117,500 grant for new well area improvements.

“Ensuring we have safe sewer systems is key to ensuring our communities thrive and grow,” said board member and Garfield County Commissioner Jerry Taylor. “These loans and grants reflect the Permanent Community Impact Boards commitment to improving safety in our communities.”

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###