Virtual Baby Shower Planning Goes High Tech

WebBabyShower Announces First-to-Market AppASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market leader in virtual baby showers and the most trusted baby shower service online, WebBabyShower is making it even easier to bring friends and family together to celebrate the arrival of a new baby, with the launch of the WebBabyShower app.
Bringing everyone, everywhere together for the big event, the WebBabyShower app is an all-in-one solution with built-in video chat, adorably designed themes and backgrounds for shower sites and invitations, easy RSVP and gift registry management, access to 40+ baby shower games, and more. The first-ever baby shower app, WebBabyShower will launch on Mother’s Day, 2022. Available for Apple and Android users, the app puts all of the functionality of the WebBabyShower online service right in the palm of the shower planner’s hand, including:
· Easily designing the look of a virtual baby shower using a variety of themes, colors, fonts, custom backgrounds, and other design elements in just minutes
· Built-in video chat with that seamlessly integrates matching shower themes, emoji reaction animations, and screen capture for those gender reveal moments
· Selecting and customizing themed invitations; sharing with an unlimited number of shower guests around the world; and managing RSVPs
· Choosing and playing 40+ shower games, including “guess the baby photo”, baby word scramble, favorite pregnancy foods guessing games, and many others
· Connecting guests with each other as well as shower host(s) with built-in video chat and in-app messaging (complete with animated reactions and screen capture functionality) to coordinate the event, co-purchase gifts, and much more
· Managing the shower website, including gift registry links, photos, videos, messages, and much more, prior to, during, and after the shower
Hosts can purchase the WebBabyShower service for up to six months for a cost of $79 or for a full year for a cost of $129. WebBabyShower hosts each site for the duration, with complete privacy and no ads or third-party tracking, and removes it from the platform after the contract is complete.
About WebBabyShower
WebBabyShower offers moms-to-be a simple, sweet way to share the joy by including family and friends across the world in the arrival of a new baby! We are the #1 market leader in virtual baby showers and the oldest and most trusted baby shower service online. We have provided virtual and online baby shower experiences to over 20,000 families with over a million guests. Founded in 2005, the WebBabyShower.com online shower platform was the first online baby shower service and continues to be the category leader in virtual shower services. The site has been featured on Today, and in The New York Times, Babylist, What to Expect, The Bump, Baby Center, Café Mom, and many other parenting publications.
