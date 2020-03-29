Isolated Due to COVID-19 Expectant Mom Offered Help and Hope by Online Services

Isolated due to COVID-19, Expectant Mom Offered Help by WebBabyShower.com

Two online companies join forces to offer isolated, first-time expectant mom in New York much-needed normalcy and free help during height of COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Normalcy is almost impossible for most people during this pandemic, yet that’s exactly what pregnant women need to reduce the kind of stress that can threaten their health and the health of their babies. While pregnancy and giving birth are more joyous than stressful under normal social conditions, it becomes downright scary when the pregnancy is during this COVID-19 pandemic. Imagine you’re 8-months pregnant, your husband is a Syrian refugee trapped overseas by the lockdown unable to join you in New York State, the hardest-hit area. Now, add to that stress being ordered into total isolation without your family and friends and you’ll have an idea of what’s happening to Crystal M. and many other women being helped by Webbabyshower.com and Mindful Mamas Raising Tigers, two online companies reaching out with multiple levels of support.Crystal, who teaches English language skills to refugees, was forced to cancel the baby shower of her dreams even as her birth classes were canceled. Her own mother had just been laid off because of restaurant closings, financial help from Congress would come too late to help her, and Governor Cuomo announced that New York was expected to see the height of the pandemic in 21 days. Without family and friends around her, Crystal wondered how she’d get through her last month. Needing normalcy, she received that and so much more after connecting with Webbabyshower.com, an online site providing virtual baby showers to expectant parents and their families worldwide. She felt alone and stressed before the online baby shower and birth-coaching companies offered their help to her free of charge."My ob-gyn has given me strict orders not to leave the house. Even my hospital tour is being done online, which is difficult since this is my first baby and I have so many questions. It’s a very scary time, especially with my due date possibly being in the epicenter of the outbreak. I am ill-prepared for Baby’s arrival with no diapers or a car seat. Now is the time I really need support from family and friends to get through this final month. I believe that not only will your website give me that, but it will allow for me to have a baby shower and some level of normalcy during these trying COVID-19 times. I truly appreciate it; you have made a huge difference in my life by hearing my story and responding," wrote Crystal M. in Buffalo, New York, who is expecting her first child next month."When I heard Crystal’s story, I knew I wanted to help her get through extremely difficult circumstances. We’re hosting her baby shower as a gift. I also reached out to a friend who offers online birth coaching, and Lynn has generously agreed to help Crystal out as well. We’ve also started a Rebate Program for expectant moms who are in similar circumstances and they can apply on our website," said Kurt Perschke, owner of Webbabyshower.com."More than ever before, it is vital for pregnant women to build their inner power and emotional resilience so they can protect themselves and their babies from unprecedented stress. Every woman deserves to have an empowered birth in defiance of today’s adversities," said Lynn Jackson-Taylor, Founder & Online Hypnobirthing Instructor of Mindful Mamas Raising Tigers, who joined with Perschke to offer help, and also offers moms-to-be birth and postpartum support. Her company has put together a COVID-19 Pregnancy Response that expectant moms can access for free.ABOUT WebBabyShower.comWebBabyShower provides new families who are spread around the world a way to be together. They are the oldest and most trusted private baby shower service online and have provided virtual and online baby shower experiences to thousands of families for over a decade. The Rebate Program can be found at https://webbabyshower.com/coronavirus-baby-shower-response/ and for more information, view the one-minute video overview of their online services at https://youtu.be/CrIpY0qMf_o ABOUT Mindful Mamas Raising TigersThe online course Birth Like A Boss is the step-by-step hypnobirthing experience that gives women (and their partners!) the knowledge and skills to remain confident, calm and in control, so they can experience an empowered birth, no matter what. Lynn Jackson-Taylor provides unique video resources as well as bespoke coaching that prepares the mind, protects the body and empowers the souls of women who want a fearless birth. For more information see https://lynnjt.com/coronavirus-pregnancy-birth-support # # #



