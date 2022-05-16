Equator Introduces New, Ultra-Convenient Single Bottle Chiller

Equator Bottle Chiller

Designed to be both compact and appealing, it quickly cools any beverage to one’s desired temperature in the tightest of spaces

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed with college students and travelers in mind, Equator proudly announces the release of its stylish and functional WR 001 Single Bottle Chiller. Freestanding and completely portable, this exciting new appliance eliminates the need for a beverage refrigerator. Individuals can rapidly chill drinks of all kinds — including water, soda, wine, sports drinks, and juice — to the exact temperature they desire.

“We’ve harnessed thermo-electric cooling technology to provide our customers with a fast and effortless beverage chilling solution for compact spaces,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Whether in a dorm, RV, office, or vacation rental, this single bottle chiller was created as an on-the-go way to enjoy your favorite drink at the optimum temperature.” There is also a standby function that maintains the drink at the ideal temperature over long periods. This is convenient for long study sessions in the dorm room, overtime at the office, movie night at home

The WR 001 Single Bottle Chiller features a sharp digital display, as well as smooth and sleek touchpad controls. These two features allow for easy navigation and temperature adjustment. This model can be used to chill both cans and bottles — including full-size wine bottles.

After inserting the beverage of choice, users can chill cans and bottles between 41F and 64F (5C-15C) degrees with the tap of a button. Once the selected temperature is reached, the chiller stays on to maintain consistent coolness. As an added bonus, the unit makes almost no noise while in use, creating a whisper-quiet experience.

Priced at just $169, the Equator WR 001 Single Bottle Chiller is an affordable way to bring beverage cooling to any space. It is available in three colors — black, stainless, and red — and comes standard with an RV connection cord. The unit is ETL certified, and is backed by Equator’s one-year parts and labor warranty.

The Equator WR 001 Single Bottle Chiller is now available for purchase from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others and through the Equator Advanced Appliances website.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.