SOLV Holdings, an Ambassador Enterprises affiliate, acquires Custom Sound Designs
The acquisition reflects a shared commitment among SOLV and other stakeholders, including CSD, to continuing its legacy.
For over 30 years, our team has built successful projects for amazing clients throughout the US. With the wisdom and experience of the kingdom-minded SOLV team, CSD is fueled up and ready to go.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLV Holdings, an Ambassador Enterprises affiliate, recently announced its acquisition of Custom Sound Designs (CSD), a leading audio, visual, lighting, and acoustic design firm providing immersive systems for every environment.
— Doug Hood, President at CSD
Working with True North Strategic Advisors, SOLV identified CSD as having a track record of growth, expertise, successful execution of projects, and a strong culture of values aligned with SOLV. It’s an investment that reflects a shared commitment among all stakeholders to continuing CSD’s legacy and offers a strategic fit with other SOLV and Ambassador Enterprises entities.
“For over 30 years, our team has built successful projects for amazing clients throughout the United States,” states Doug Hood, President at CSD. “Looking forward to the next 30 years, I wanted to chart a clear path forward to give our team more support and strength, expertise, and better position the company to continue growing and expanding. With the wisdom and experience of the kingdom-minded SOLV team, CSD is fueled up and ready to go with more horsepower than ever.”
CSD has gained its distinguished reputation and made its mark among its peers, thanks to its hard-working engineers, integrators, sales, and support teams. The firm’s track record earned high marks and the recommendation of True North Strategic Advisors, who consulted on the acquisition.
Headquartered in New Haven, Indiana, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, CO, and Fort Worth, TX, Custom Sound Designs has been designing audio, visual, lighting, and acoustic projects since 1989. The company has since grown into a nationwide expert provider of audio and visual design and integration, equipping businesses, churches, schools, athletic arenas, performing arts centers, theaters, amphitheaters, stadiums, and more, to deliver clear, powerful messaging.
“I am personally grateful that Doug and his wife, Kim, chose SOLV from a group of potential suitors. During the mutual discovery process, they saw our hope for their company’s legacy,” said Jeff Albert, CEO of SOLV Holdings. “I owe a debt of gratitude for the hard work and persistence of many people involved, including the teams from the buyer and seller and True North.”
CSD leadership will remain in place, continuing to lead its ongoing success in working closely with clients, reinforcing its culture of values, and building upon the legacy the company has created. In partnership, SOLV will guide and support CSD in its path to growth and impact.
“The most important message to our clients and partners is ‘We are all still here. CSD is still CSD,’” says Hood. “It’s an honor for me to continue as President to lead the vision and direction of the company. Along with our leadership team and all employees across the USA, our mission and vision remain the same.”
About CSD Group, LLC
Since their first project over 30 years ago, CSD has been helping businesses, schools, and churches establish audio, video, lighting, and acoustic (AVLA) systems that communicate effortlessly with the audience. A team of professionals that deliver on the hallmarks of their business: Teamwork, Excellence, Creativity, and Honor. The company has successfully completed projects all across the country, giving audiences everywhere experiences to remember. Learn more about CSD at CSDus.com
About SOLV Holdings
SOLV Holdings, LLC is a privately-held investment management company investing in companies that engineer, design, build, control, service, and safeguard complex industrial systems and products. As partners for each company leader, SOLV seeks to help optimize, grow, and integrate its operations. Find out more at SOLVHoldings.com
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises, a locally-based legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns— eternal, cultural, and financial, engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for nearly $1.5 billion in annualized revenue and more than 3,600 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in people, partners, and performance. Visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com to learn more.
###
Ringo Santiago
Ambassador Enterprises
+1 260-487-4000
email us here