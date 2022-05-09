1290439 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES RTO WITH TRADEWIND WILL NOT PROCEED
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1290439 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that its previously announced reverse takeover by TradeWind Markets, Inc., will not proceed. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.
For more information, please contact:
1290439 B.C. LTD.
Michael Lerner, CEO
Telephone: 416-710-4906
Email: mlerner10@gmail.com
