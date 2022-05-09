Ramp Closures Scheduled at EB Route 22/Watts in Perry County

Resurfacing project from Newport to the Dauphin County line

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Perry County are advised ramp closures are scheduled at the eastbound Route 22 on- and off-ramps at the Watts Exit. The ramps will be closed for concrete patching and asphalt paving.

Weather permitting, the ramps will be closed starting Wednesday, May 11, and are expected to reopen by Friday, May 20. Detours will be in place.

Motorists wishing to access Watts from eastbound Route 22 should continue to the Amity Hall Exit and then take westbound Route 22 to Watts.

Motorists wishing to access eastbound Route 22 from Watts should travel westbound on Route 22 to the Midway Exit, then access eastbound Route 22 from Midway.

Alternating lanes of eastbound Route 22 currently are closed in 2.5-mile increments starting just east of the ramp from Route 34/Newport to eastbound Routes 22/322 and progressing eastbound to the Dauphin County line.

Work includes milling, concrete patching, and paving. The contractor is scheduled to work both day and night.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of a project that includes concrete patching, removal of bituminous surface, resurfacing, tree removal, guiderail updates on eastbound Route 22 in Greenwood, Howe, Buffalo, and Watts townships from Newport/Route 34 eastbound to the Dauphin County Line.

This project also includes resurfacing westbound Route 22 from just west of the Newport/Route 34 Interchange to Owl Hollow Road (Route 1014), and work on ramps at Huggins Road and Meadow Grove Road.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $9,736,180 project. Work is expected to be completed by early September of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8 Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

###