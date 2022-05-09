Governor Ron DeSantis Makes a Judicial Appointment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces a judicial appointment to the Baker County Court.

Lorelie Brannan, of Macclenny, to serve as Judge on the Baker County Court

Brannan has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Eighth Judicial Circuit since 2008. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fourth Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from Loyola University. Brannan fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Joseph M. Williams.

###