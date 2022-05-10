Announcing Poughkeepsie’s Newest Mixed-Use Project The Academy Set to Open in June
One of the newest revitalization projects in the City of Poughkeepsie, “The Academy” is celebrating its grand opening with a two-day extravaganza.
The Academy is a dynamic new addition, providing an engaging city center helping to stimulate our local economy and bring more excitement to Poughkeepsie.”POUGHKEEPSIE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the newest revitalization projects in the City of Poughkeepsie, “The Academy” is celebrating its grand opening the weekend of June 24th. The multi-use complex at 33 Academy Street has turned a long-dormant building into an anchor for future growth in the city. The $13 million dollar The Academy project created by local business owners is transforming the heart of the City of Poughkeepsie by providing a more walk-able area featuring a food hall, fresh food market, bakery, restaurant, bar, brewery, a boutique catering hall, co-working space, retail store fronts and 28 affordable apartments.
— Marc Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive
The Academy is kicking off their grand opening with a two-day extravaganza focusing on local entertainment, art, a food tasting and more, for all ages, beginning with a celebration on Friday June 24th, at 5:00 pm. The Friday night event will feature local entertainment including a DJ and magic show performed by Chris Dare. Saturday, June 25th during the day from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm The Academy will focus on families and feature a balloon artist, a face painter, and will have games for kids. The festivities will continue Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. with a local DJ and a photo booth as well as other live entertainment and Instagrammable features throughout the venue. They have mentioned that other surprises are to come on their Instagram page.
“We’re proud to announce that we’re opening our doors at The Academy on June 24, 2022. We’re excited to deliver an inclusive live, work, play community hub,” said Managing Director Christian Palikuca. “Partnering with popular local brands such as Baxter, our developer and The Newburgh Flour Shop allow us to provide even more greatness to the community.”
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said, “The Academy is a dynamic new addition, providing an engaging city center helping to stimulate our local economy and bring more excitement to Poughkeepsie. I’m thrilled to see The Academy come to life in the heart of the City of Poughkeepsie, bringing over 60 jobs, new housing and more. We are grateful to have such incredible business owners investing so deeply in our Queen City."
Free admission tickets will be available to the public beginning May 23rd. More details on how to get tickets will be available on The Academy Instagram and Facebook.
For more information about the project and the offerings it contains, contact: Christian Palikuca, Managing Director at Christian@theacademyhvny.com or at 917.667.6666.
