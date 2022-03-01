Keepsake at The Academy Announces Dream Wedding Giveaway Valued at $30,000
Hudson Valley's Newest Premier Event Space
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (March 1, 2022) - Keepsake, a new 8,700 square foot 220-person venue with sleek, industrial design located inside The Academy, 33 Academy Street in Poughkeepsie, coming soon, is thinking big and is giving away a free wedding to a lucky couple.
The Dream Wedding Giveaway at Keepsake will include the venue, food, beverage, tables, chairs, table linens, flatware, glassware, a DJ, a 3-tier wedding cake by The Newburgh Flour Shop at The Academy, and flowers by TK Floral Designs.
The winning couple must choose a date for their wedding by May 1, 2022. The winning couple must choose to hold their wedding on any available Friday from now until April 1, 2023. The winning couple can pay to upgrade and add guests at their request.
In Partnership with K104, the contest will kick off on March 1st and end on March 31st. On or after March 1st a couple can enter by visiting www.Keepsakehvny.com and click to fill out the form and share a photo. A panel designated by Keepsake will narrow down the entries to a group of semi-finalists. Couples that are selected as semi-finalists will engage their social audience, friends, family and acquaintances for votes. The couple with the most online votes wins. The first round of the contest will be finalized on 03/18/22. Online voting begins on 03/21/22 and will continue through 03/31/22. Only one vote per email address will be accepted. The winning couple who receives the most votes wins and will be notified on or about 03/31/22. Once the winner is announced, online posts, social posts, a website announcement and a news release will follow.
Christian Palikuca, Managing Director of Keepsake said, “We are thrilled to giveaway a dream wedding to a couple. We know this is a big-ticket item and we’re proud to pioneer such an incredible giveaway. At Keepsake, my team and I strive to serve the community with a flex space for any type of experience, from 220-person weddings to company culture engagements and the Dream Wedding Giveaway is a perfect way to open our doors and welcome the community.”
The community will hear about the contest weekly on K104 on the “Woodman in the Morning Show,” on social media and in local publications.
The Academy will be a live, work, play destination featuring 28 affordable apartments units, a co-working space, a massive food hall, a restaurant, a fresh produce market, a beer garden and Keepsake, a 220-person event space.
