Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,624 in the last 365 days.

The 2022 Phoenix Titan 100

2022 Phoenix Titan 100

Titan

Titan 100

Titan 100

Announcing the recipients of the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100

The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.”
— Jaime Zawmon

ARVADA, CO, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the recipients of the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100

Titan CEO and headline sponsors, Class VI Partners and Wipfli LLP, are pleased to announce the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 90,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 29th, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing technology, distribution, healthcare, construction/real estate, food/beverage, self-storage, hospitality, professional services, and non-profit organizations, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 29th, 2022, will be held at the Chateau Luxe. Set amongst spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Michael Vaccarella, Partner at Wipfli.

“Congratulations to all Titan 100 honorees! We are so proud to be affiliated with the Titan 100 program that recognizes exceptional leadership and true diversity within the Phoenix business community. The leaders and industries selected are proof that the Phoenix Titan 100 are positively impacting the entire Arizona market,” says David C. Tolson, Managing Director at Class VI Partners.

Aaron Bare
One Million Exponential Leaders

Alexi Venneri
Digital Air Strike

Allison DeVane
Teaspressa

Dr. Amy Serin
Serin Center

Andrew Kaufman
Worldwide Jet Charter, Inc.

Angela Harrolle
The 100 Club of Arizona

Angela Hughey
ONE Community

Angela Olea, RN, CFE
Assisted Living Locators

Ashley Bowers
HomeSmart Holdings

Audrey Monell
Forrest Anderson Plumbing and Air Conditioning Inc.

Ben Ostro
Chateau Luxe

Bill Goodwin
MeMD, A Walmart Health Company

Brad Leavitt
AFT Construction

Brad Malin
Companion CBD

Brent Orsuga
Pinnacle Growth Advisors

Bret A. Larsen
eVisit, Inc.

Dr. Cara Christ
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Chad J. Verdaglio
Sawyer Aviation

Charity Russell
Pinal Gila Child Community Services

Chris Ronzio
Trainual

Chuck Vermillion
AccountabilIT

Cyntoni Miller
Black On The Job

Dan Gerelick
Bluum

Daniel A. Openden
Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center

Danny Estavillo
RevUnit

Darcy Olsen
Gen Justice

Dave Alexander
Caljet of America, LLC

David Adame
Chicanos Por La Causa

David DeLorenzo
Bar and Restaurant Insurance

David Jemmett
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation

Deborah Medina-Gach
Senor Rio Tequila

Derek Lundsten
LifeGuides

Doug Reader
Arizona Nutritional Supplements

E. John Banquil, Jr.
Ling & Louie's Restaurants

Elizabeth M. Shabaker, CFP, CDC
Versant Capital Management, Inc.

Fred Wagenhals
AMMO, Inc.

Geri Wright
Arizona Theatre Company

Greg Hague
72SOLD

Dr. Heidi Jannenga
WebPT

James Bates
AdviNOW Medical

James W Tomes
Telgian Holdings, Inc.

Jay Barbour
V. I. P. Mortgage, Inc.

Jenny Poon
HUUB by CO+HOOTS

Jeremiah Foster
Resolute

Jerry Rutter
MindWire

Jessica Lopez
U-Haul International, Inc.

Jessica Stellwagen
Bodify- A CoolSculpting Boutique

Joel E. Barthelemy
GlobalMed

Joshua Simon
SimonCRE

Juan J. Vega
Women's Health Arizona

Julie King
Harmon Electric, Inc

Kim Despres
Circle the City

Kim Marie Branch-Pettid
LeTip International, Inc.

Lilach Mazor Power
Mazor Collective

Lisa Lund
Lund Mortgage Team, Inc.

Mark Hartman
City of Phoenix

Mark Plitzuweit
Edkey® Inc.

Matt Walsh
Blue Signal

Matt Widdows
HomeSmart Holdings

Matthew Likens
GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Melissa Holdaway
Arizona Charter Academy

Micah Kinsler
MiCamp Solutions

Michael Coghlan
BrightFi Inc.

Michael Popovich
STChealth LLC

Michael Spangenberg
State Forty Eight

Michelle Wolett
Once Upon a Book Club

Mike Stafford
LGE/Creation

Monica Villalobos
Arizona Hispanic Chamber of
Commerce

Nancy Langer
Transact

Nava Singam
Kind Hospitality

Pedro Cons
Adelante Healthcare

Phil Gallagher
Avnet, Inc.

Raul Molina
Mint Cannabis

Ricardo Carlo
Associated Minority Contractors
of Arizona

Sean Moshir
CellTrust Corporation

Sebastien D. Reyes
U-Haul International

Sharon Harper
Plaza Companies

Shawn Marie Pearson
Zion Institute

Simer Mayo
Valor Global

Skyler Badenoch
Hope for Haiti

Sonnie Linebarger
Bristol Hospice

Stephanie Kinsey
Total Networks

Stephanie Riel
RielDeal Marketing

Dr. Sukhi Ghuman
Octavian Security Americas LLC

Susan Cordts
Catalytic Health Partners

Susan Smederovac-Wilcox
The Herb Box Restaurants and Events

Tanya Wilson
Priority Pumping

Teniqua Broughton
VerveSimone Consulting

Thad West
Isos Technology

Tom Riggs
MindWire

Tomás León
Equality Health Foundation

Tommy Mello
A1 Garage Door Service

Trent Blain
Arizona Advanced Surgery, LLC

Trisheana Barzar Hunter
Moving Mountains Coaching LLC

Troy Swope
Footprint

Vahan V. Oganesyan
Billet Health

Victor Goldman
GoldBook Financial

Wendy J Greenland
Openforce

Dr. Will Moreland
Moreland Training and Associates

Xavier A. Gutierrez
Arizona Coyotes

About Titan CEO
Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.

Cristina Dowl
Titan CEO
+1 720-765-4208
email us here

You just read:

The 2022 Phoenix Titan 100

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.