The 2022 Phoenix Titan 100
Announcing the recipients of the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100
ARVADA, CO, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the recipients of the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsors, Class VI Partners and Wipfli LLP, are pleased to announce the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 90,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 29th, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing technology, distribution, healthcare, construction/real estate, food/beverage, self-storage, hospitality, professional services, and non-profit organizations, among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 29th, 2022, will be held at the Chateau Luxe. Set amongst spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Michael Vaccarella, Partner at Wipfli.
“Congratulations to all Titan 100 honorees! We are so proud to be affiliated with the Titan 100 program that recognizes exceptional leadership and true diversity within the Phoenix business community. The leaders and industries selected are proof that the Phoenix Titan 100 are positively impacting the entire Arizona market,” says David C. Tolson, Managing Director at Class VI Partners.
Aaron Bare
One Million Exponential Leaders
Alexi Venneri
Digital Air Strike
Allison DeVane
Teaspressa
Dr. Amy Serin
Serin Center
Andrew Kaufman
Worldwide Jet Charter, Inc.
Angela Harrolle
The 100 Club of Arizona
Angela Hughey
ONE Community
Angela Olea, RN, CFE
Assisted Living Locators
Ashley Bowers
HomeSmart Holdings
Audrey Monell
Forrest Anderson Plumbing and Air Conditioning Inc.
Ben Ostro
Chateau Luxe
Bill Goodwin
MeMD, A Walmart Health Company
Brad Leavitt
AFT Construction
Brad Malin
Companion CBD
Brent Orsuga
Pinnacle Growth Advisors
Bret A. Larsen
eVisit, Inc.
Dr. Cara Christ
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Chad J. Verdaglio
Sawyer Aviation
Charity Russell
Pinal Gila Child Community Services
Chris Ronzio
Trainual
Chuck Vermillion
AccountabilIT
Cyntoni Miller
Black On The Job
Dan Gerelick
Bluum
Daniel A. Openden
Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center
Danny Estavillo
RevUnit
Darcy Olsen
Gen Justice
Dave Alexander
Caljet of America, LLC
David Adame
Chicanos Por La Causa
David DeLorenzo
Bar and Restaurant Insurance
David Jemmett
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation
Deborah Medina-Gach
Senor Rio Tequila
Derek Lundsten
LifeGuides
Doug Reader
Arizona Nutritional Supplements
E. John Banquil, Jr.
Ling & Louie's Restaurants
Elizabeth M. Shabaker, CFP, CDC
Versant Capital Management, Inc.
Fred Wagenhals
AMMO, Inc.
Geri Wright
Arizona Theatre Company
Greg Hague
72SOLD
Dr. Heidi Jannenga
WebPT
James Bates
AdviNOW Medical
James W Tomes
Telgian Holdings, Inc.
Jay Barbour
V. I. P. Mortgage, Inc.
Jenny Poon
HUUB by CO+HOOTS
Jeremiah Foster
Resolute
Jerry Rutter
MindWire
Jessica Lopez
U-Haul International, Inc.
Jessica Stellwagen
Bodify- A CoolSculpting Boutique
Joel E. Barthelemy
GlobalMed
Joshua Simon
SimonCRE
Juan J. Vega
Women's Health Arizona
Julie King
Harmon Electric, Inc
Kim Despres
Circle the City
Kim Marie Branch-Pettid
LeTip International, Inc.
Lilach Mazor Power
Mazor Collective
Lisa Lund
Lund Mortgage Team, Inc.
Mark Hartman
City of Phoenix
Mark Plitzuweit
Edkey® Inc.
Matt Walsh
Blue Signal
Matt Widdows
HomeSmart Holdings
Matthew Likens
GT Medical Technologies, Inc.
Melissa Holdaway
Arizona Charter Academy
Micah Kinsler
MiCamp Solutions
Michael Coghlan
BrightFi Inc.
Michael Popovich
STChealth LLC
Michael Spangenberg
State Forty Eight
Michelle Wolett
Once Upon a Book Club
Mike Stafford
LGE/Creation
Monica Villalobos
Arizona Hispanic Chamber of
Commerce
Nancy Langer
Transact
Nava Singam
Kind Hospitality
Pedro Cons
Adelante Healthcare
Phil Gallagher
Avnet, Inc.
Raul Molina
Mint Cannabis
Ricardo Carlo
Associated Minority Contractors
of Arizona
Sean Moshir
CellTrust Corporation
Sebastien D. Reyes
U-Haul International
Sharon Harper
Plaza Companies
Shawn Marie Pearson
Zion Institute
Simer Mayo
Valor Global
Skyler Badenoch
Hope for Haiti
Sonnie Linebarger
Bristol Hospice
Stephanie Kinsey
Total Networks
Stephanie Riel
RielDeal Marketing
Dr. Sukhi Ghuman
Octavian Security Americas LLC
Susan Cordts
Catalytic Health Partners
Susan Smederovac-Wilcox
The Herb Box Restaurants and Events
Tanya Wilson
Priority Pumping
Teniqua Broughton
VerveSimone Consulting
Thad West
Isos Technology
Tom Riggs
MindWire
Tomás León
Equality Health Foundation
Tommy Mello
A1 Garage Door Service
Trent Blain
Arizona Advanced Surgery, LLC
Trisheana Barzar Hunter
Moving Mountains Coaching LLC
Troy Swope
Footprint
Vahan V. Oganesyan
Billet Health
Victor Goldman
GoldBook Financial
Wendy J Greenland
Openforce
Dr. Will Moreland
Moreland Training and Associates
Xavier A. Gutierrez
Arizona Coyotes
About Titan CEO
Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.
Cristina Dowl
Titan CEO
+1 720-765-4208
email us here