Announcing the recipients of the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100

Titan CEO and headline sponsors, Class VI Partners and Wipfli LLP, are pleased to announce the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 90,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 29th, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing technology, distribution, healthcare, construction/real estate, food/beverage, self-storage, hospitality, professional services, and non-profit organizations, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 29th, 2022, will be held at the Chateau Luxe. Set amongst spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Michael Vaccarella, Partner at Wipfli.

“Congratulations to all Titan 100 honorees! We are so proud to be affiliated with the Titan 100 program that recognizes exceptional leadership and true diversity within the Phoenix business community. The leaders and industries selected are proof that the Phoenix Titan 100 are positively impacting the entire Arizona market,” says David C. Tolson, Managing Director at Class VI Partners.

Aaron Bare

One Million Exponential Leaders

Alexi Venneri

Digital Air Strike

Allison DeVane

Teaspressa

Dr. Amy Serin

Serin Center

Andrew Kaufman

Worldwide Jet Charter, Inc.

Angela Harrolle

The 100 Club of Arizona

Angela Hughey

ONE Community

Angela Olea, RN, CFE

Assisted Living Locators

Ashley Bowers

HomeSmart Holdings

Audrey Monell

Forrest Anderson Plumbing and Air Conditioning Inc.

Ben Ostro

Chateau Luxe

Bill Goodwin

MeMD, A Walmart Health Company

Brad Leavitt

AFT Construction

Brad Malin

Companion CBD

Brent Orsuga

Pinnacle Growth Advisors

Bret A. Larsen

eVisit, Inc.

Dr. Cara Christ

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Chad J. Verdaglio

Sawyer Aviation

Charity Russell

Pinal Gila Child Community Services

Chris Ronzio

Trainual

Chuck Vermillion

AccountabilIT

Cyntoni Miller

Black On The Job

Dan Gerelick

Bluum

Daniel A. Openden

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center

Danny Estavillo

RevUnit

Darcy Olsen

Gen Justice

Dave Alexander

Caljet of America, LLC

David Adame

Chicanos Por La Causa

David DeLorenzo

Bar and Restaurant Insurance

David Jemmett

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation

Deborah Medina-Gach

Senor Rio Tequila

Derek Lundsten

LifeGuides

Doug Reader

Arizona Nutritional Supplements

E. John Banquil, Jr.

Ling & Louie's Restaurants

Elizabeth M. Shabaker, CFP, CDC

Versant Capital Management, Inc.

Fred Wagenhals

AMMO, Inc.

Geri Wright

Arizona Theatre Company

Greg Hague

72SOLD

Dr. Heidi Jannenga

WebPT

James Bates

AdviNOW Medical

James W Tomes

Telgian Holdings, Inc.

Jay Barbour

V. I. P. Mortgage, Inc.

Jenny Poon

HUUB by CO+HOOTS

Jeremiah Foster

Resolute

Jerry Rutter

MindWire

Jessica Lopez

U-Haul International, Inc.

Jessica Stellwagen

Bodify- A CoolSculpting Boutique

Joel E. Barthelemy

GlobalMed

Joshua Simon

SimonCRE

Juan J. Vega

Women's Health Arizona

Julie King

Harmon Electric, Inc

Kim Despres

Circle the City

Kim Marie Branch-Pettid

LeTip International, Inc.

Lilach Mazor Power

Mazor Collective

Lisa Lund

Lund Mortgage Team, Inc.

Mark Hartman

City of Phoenix

Mark Plitzuweit

Edkey® Inc.

Matt Walsh

Blue Signal

Matt Widdows

HomeSmart Holdings

Matthew Likens

GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Melissa Holdaway

Arizona Charter Academy

Micah Kinsler

MiCamp Solutions

Michael Coghlan

BrightFi Inc.

Michael Popovich

STChealth LLC

Michael Spangenberg

State Forty Eight

Michelle Wolett

Once Upon a Book Club

Mike Stafford

LGE/Creation

Monica Villalobos

Arizona Hispanic Chamber of

Commerce

Nancy Langer

Transact

Nava Singam

Kind Hospitality

Pedro Cons

Adelante Healthcare

Phil Gallagher

Avnet, Inc.

Raul Molina

Mint Cannabis

Ricardo Carlo

Associated Minority Contractors

of Arizona

Sean Moshir

CellTrust Corporation

Sebastien D. Reyes

U-Haul International

Sharon Harper

Plaza Companies

Shawn Marie Pearson

Zion Institute

Simer Mayo

Valor Global

Skyler Badenoch

Hope for Haiti

Sonnie Linebarger

Bristol Hospice

Stephanie Kinsey

Total Networks

Stephanie Riel

RielDeal Marketing

Dr. Sukhi Ghuman

Octavian Security Americas LLC

Susan Cordts

Catalytic Health Partners

Susan Smederovac-Wilcox

The Herb Box Restaurants and Events

Tanya Wilson

Priority Pumping

Teniqua Broughton

VerveSimone Consulting

Thad West

Isos Technology

Tom Riggs

MindWire

Tomás León

Equality Health Foundation

Tommy Mello

A1 Garage Door Service

Trent Blain

Arizona Advanced Surgery, LLC

Trisheana Barzar Hunter

Moving Mountains Coaching LLC

Troy Swope

Footprint

Vahan V. Oganesyan

Billet Health

Victor Goldman

GoldBook Financial

Wendy J Greenland

Openforce

Dr. Will Moreland

Moreland Training and Associates

Xavier A. Gutierrez

Arizona Coyotes

About Titan CEO

Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.