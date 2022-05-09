Crovetti Orthopaedics Welcomes Board Certified Jennifer D’Andrea, APRN to Medical Team
Board Certified APRN Jennifer D'Andrea, brings her experience with pain management treatments to the Crovetti Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Team in Las Vegas.
I’ve found that when patients take an active role in defining the changes they’d like to see in their health, they are far more likely and willing to adhere to their program. ”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Crovetti Jr, DO is proud to announce that Jennifer D’Andrea, APRN - Board Certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners - has joined the professional medical staff of Crovetti Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine at both its Henderson and Las Vegas locations.
— Jennifer D'Andrea, APRN
Jennifer D’Andrea’s extensive experience began after earning her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the University of the Virgin Islands, and her Masters of Science at Ball State University, Indiana. Starting out in emergency room and urgent care settings in Las Vegas and Seattle, she focused her talents early on towards Regenerative and Functional Medicine. Her intensive training in this area continued with Advanced Injection Techniques and the use of ultrasound in pain management to address joint, nerve, tendon, ligament, muscle, and orthopaedic conditions - treatments that include the use of hyaluronic acid, steroids, PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy), Iovera, and other non-surgical regenerative therapies.
Ms. D’Andrea prefers to avoid the use of painkilling drugs when possible, and is an avid proponent of intentional listening - an approach that allows her to fully understand and acknowledge the pain issues and concerns of her patients, as well as the overall affect these conditions have on the patient’s life and family. Prepared with this in-depth knowledge, D’Andrea then creates a highly personalized program to address their specific health needs, provide the tools they need to get started down the right recovery path, and help them stay on it to achieve their ultimate health goals.
As Ms. D’Andrea explains, “I’ve found that when patients take an active role in defining the changes they’d like to see in their health, they are far more likely and willing to adhere to their program. My role is to provide the knowledge, tools, and understanding of how best to reach those goals – and when coupled with their own personal motivation – the results are not only a better healthcare outcome for them physically, but an enhanced satisfaction with the journey they’ve taken to achieve it.”
During the past years, the Covid-19 pandemic caused changes in the medical field that led Jennifer D’Andrea to seek a new arena to better utilize her growing experience and passion in working with both sports medicine and geriatric patients. To her, that meant a straight line to working with Crovetti Ortho.
“When I made the decision to find the perfect position that would utilize my experience and encourage more professional growth, I wanted to start at the top of the field. That’s why I began by reaching out directly to Dr. Crovetti,” D’Andrea reveals. “I knew of his practice and more importantly his reputation in his field: how he is truly invested in the care of his patients, as well as being a champion for his staff. So I took a chance to contact him, which led to a great meeting, and the short story is that we sort of both accepted an offer that neither of us could refuse!”
Dr. Crovetti agrees stating, “Jennifer D’Andrea’s role with Crovetti Orthopaedics allows us to even better serve our patients, who are always our first priority. Not only will she be working with our doctors utilizing her experience with injections and pain management treatments, she will also handle our Pre-Operative Clearances in-house – saving patients the need to for additional outside appointments and testing. She will be involved throughout the entire process, providing yet another knowledgeable and helpful continuity of care for our patients. With Ms. D’Andrea’s experience and enthusiasm for her work, we know it’s going to be to everyone’s benefit at Crovetti Ortho.”
About Crovetti Orthopaedics
Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (COSM), has been providing Orthopedic services in the Las Vegas valley since 2000. For those seeking care for orthopaedic pain or injury addressing hip, knee, shoulder, spine, foot, ankle or other matters, contact Crovetti Orthopaedics at (702) 990-2290 and allow us to help you in “Getting your back in your game!” We can assist you at either of our locations: 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052, or 851 S Rampart Blvd. Suite 260, Las Vegas, NV 89145.
Kelly Currier
TeamAMC
+1 702-302-1227
email us here