ZP REALTY CAPITAL A/KA/ ZEV POLLAK CO LLC ARRANGE $47,074,000 IN NEW FINANCING

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZP REALTY CAPITAL LLC A/K/A ZEV POLLAK CO. LLC. ARRANGES $47,074,000 IN NEW MORTGAGE FINANCING PACKAGE FOR FOUR BUILDING PACAKGE IN THE BRONX AND THREE IN BROOKLYN NY

Zev Pollak President of ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co LLC, is happy to announce that it has recently arranged new mortgage financing for seven multifamily buildings in the boroughs of Brooklyn and the Bronx in NYC.

Led by Zev Pollak, ZP Realty Capital LLC is a privately held real estate company in Brooklyn, New York. The company has established a reputation for negotiating favorable financing for properties throughout the U.S.

The new mortgage financing for the seven-building package in the Bronx and Brooklyn, is in the aggregate amount of $47,074,000 with fixed rate of 3.30% for a 10-year period, and favorable prepayment penalty schedule.

The package consists of seven multifamily buildings four walkup and three elevator properties, comprising a total of 314 units, in a work force neighborhood of south Brooklyn and north Bronx. The buildings are well kept and professionally managed.

The financing was arranged by Zev Pollak, President of ZP Realty Capital LLC.

In addition, ZP Realty Capital LLC arranged a new first mortgage financing in the amount of $14,439,000 for 117 units elevator building in Brooklyn NY, at a rate of 3.125% for a ten-year period.

ZP Realty Capital LLC also arranged $1,600,000 first mortgage loan for 70% sold coop in Woodside Queens. The loans were for a 10 years period at 3.25% fixed rate. The coops will use the proceeds for capital improvements, and to replace the existing debt.

“The ability to execute the closings in a timely fashion by our officers was the key to success with these loans,” notes Zev Pollak.