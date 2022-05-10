Bisk Announces Partnership with Southern Methodist University to Launch Online Business Certificate Programs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, announced its partnership with SMU (Southern Methodist University, Dallas) to create and deliver online business certificate programs in leadership and process improvement.
“We’re honored to collaborate with SMU on these business certificate programs,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “These new programs will bring opportunities for growth and professional advancement to working professionals in Texas and across the nation and be a resource for organizations looking to reskill and upskill their workforce.”
The innovative programs offered through SMU’s Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE) are designed to provide immediate ROI to working professionals and their organizations through emphasis on real-time application.
The new programs will support working professionals who want to elevate their careers or enrich their current skillset. The process improvement series will provide specific techniques and tools that aim to improve performance by removing waste, reducing variation and adding value to customers. The new leadership program will focus on influence and impact, designed to equip women working in major Texas industries, including technology, energy, transportation, retail and healthcare, with leadership skills that drive change and innovation as they grow their careers.
Backed by SMU’s world-class reputation, SMU CAPE instructors are experienced industry practitioners in their fields, teaching the essential skills employers seek today.
Bisk has dedicated the last 50 years to innovations in distance learning, with a focus the last two decades on helping colleges and universities provide impactful and engaging online learning experiences while maintaining academic quality.
“We are delighted to partner with Bisk to extend our reach and expand our portfolio of professional education certificates,” said Dr. Michael Robertson, SMU Assistant Provost for Global, Online and Continuing Education. “With distinguished instructors and Bisk’s online expertise and support services, we are confident these certificates will equip professionals with the skills needed to align to industry need and emerging demand.”
Program details, including schedules and registration information, available soon on the SMU CAPE website.
About SMU
SMU is the nationally ranked global research university in the dynamic city of Dallas. SMU’s alumni, faculty and over 12,000 students in eight degree-granting schools demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit as they lead change in their professions, communities and the world.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
