Hiland Dairy Announces Do You Dairy? Contest

We want to see your fun in the sun...if you dairy? Hiland Dairy Foods Company Silver Dollar City, Branson, Missouri

Hiland Dairy and Silver Dollar City are partnering to provide a family trip to the famous Branson, Missouri theme park in a summer fun promotion

Our Do You Dairy? promotion is intended to create a summertime experience for consumers while incorporating Hiland's history of making delicious ice cream, flavored milk, yogurts, and other products” — Sarah Carey, marketing coordinator, Hiland Dairy

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer just around the corner, Hiland has only one question – Do You Dairy? The promotion invites consumers to share photos of how they include Hiland Dairy products in their summer activities. Think flavored milk at a picnic, ice cream cones at a birthday party, or cottage cheese on a refreshing summer salad. Consumers can enter by posting photos or videos to social media using the hashtag #HilandDoYouDairy or on the promotional landing page at hilanddairy.com/dairy. Throughout the promotion, "Dares" will be shared on Hiland's social channels, with entries eligible to win additional prizes like an Instax camera, Silver Dollar City Park passes, free Hiland product coupons, and summer-themed promotional items.

Silver Dollar City is an internationally awarded 1880s-style theme park in the Ozark Mountains of Branson, Missouri, known for presenting ever-changing, top-quality entertainment, legendary rides, home-style foods, a demonstrating crafts colony, festivals & events, and family fun.

"Whether you’re riding our coasters Outlaw Run and Time Traveler at Silver Dollar City or enjoying the two delicious ice cream flavors they inspired from Hiland Dairy, both encourage summer fun! We truly value our partnership with Hiland, and can’t wait for summer!" said Cole Estes, Director of Marketing, Silver Dollar City.

"A primary goal of Hiland Dairy's marketing is to engage with our consumers actively," said Sarah Carey, Marketing Coordinator, Hiland Dairy. "Our 'Do You Dairy?' promotion is intended to create a summertime experience for consumers while incorporating Hiland's history of making delicious ice cream, flavored milk, yogurts, and other dairy products."

The promotion begins in May and will culminate in August, with one lucky entrant winning the "Do You Dairy?" grand prize. The package includes a trip for four to Silver Dollar City, travel funds, lodging, and other items valued at $1,667. Official rules at www.hilanddairy.com/dairy.

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Based in Springfield, Missouri, Hiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. Hiland Dairy employs more than 2,500 people throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center

About Silver Dollar City

Silver Dollar City is internationally awarded and known for presenting ever-changing, world-class entertainment, legendary rides, home-style foods, a demonstrating crafts colony, festivals & events, and family fun. For more information: 800-831-4FUN (386) or www.silverdollarcity.com