Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,059 in the last 365 days.

I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Drilling Tuesday in Vanport

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) and Route 68 in Vanport Township, Beaver County will occur Tuesday, May 10 weather permitting.

Drilling operations requiring single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday on I-376 in each direction at the Route 68 Midland/Beaver (Exit 38 A-B) interchange as crews conduct drilling operations. Additionally, lane restrictions will occur on Route 68 between H Street and Division Lane.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Drilling Tuesday in Vanport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.