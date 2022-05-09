I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Drilling Tuesday in Vanport

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) and Route 68 in Vanport Township, Beaver County will occur Tuesday, May 10 weather permitting.

Drilling operations requiring single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday on I-376 in each direction at the Route 68 Midland/Beaver (Exit 38 A-B) interchange as crews conduct drilling operations. Additionally, lane restrictions will occur on Route 68 between H Street and Division Lane.

