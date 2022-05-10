All American Entertainment Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best Workplaces List

Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Companies For Organizational Culture and Workplace Excellence

I am extremely proud of the company culture that we have built here at AAE. Our team has shown a lot of resilience over the past two turbulent years in the event industry. This award is truly theirs.” — Greg Friedlander, Founder and CEO, AAE

DURHAM, NC, US, May 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- All American Entertainment has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.An industry-leading speakers bureau and talent booking agency, All American Entertainment has booked over $200M in talent for corporate and university event organizers over the past two decades. In recent years, the company has booked celebrities, thought-leaders, and industry experts, including Bob Woodward, Diane Guerrero, Daymond John, Trevor Noah, Ken Jeong, and Mindy Kaling.After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.“We are honored for AAE to be recognized by Inc. as a Best Workplace in 2022,” said Greg Friedlander, Founder and CEO, All American Entertainment. “I am extremely proud of the company culture that we have built here at AAE. Our team has shown a lot of resilience over the past two turbulent years in the event industry. This award is truly theirs. They have worked tirelessly every single day to make our company successful and to create a fun, collaborative, and healthy work environment.”“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”About All American EntertainmentAll American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $200M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary.For more information about All American Entertainment, please visit allamericanspeakers.com or call 1-800-698-2536.About Inc. MediaThe world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Quantum WorkplaceQuantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

