11 additional firms join Sustainable Trading industry initiative

Sustainable Trading Logo

Cross-industry support for non-profit membership network driving positive ESG change in the financial markets trading industry

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Trading, the non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in the trading industry, today welcomes an additional 11 financial services organisations into its membership network.

Capital Group, Cboe Europe, Citi, Cowen, Fidelity International, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Goodbody, Northern Trust, Verne Global and Wellington Management join Sustainable Trading, demonstrating a collective commitment to driving positive ESG change in their own businesses, and to drive change right across the industry. This expands the group of members to 41 financial services organisations.

Founder and Director Duncan Higgins said: “We are delighted to welcome this prestigious group of firms to Sustainable Trading. Their enthusiasm to participate, and their commitment to contributing time, resources and expertise, reflects the increasing importance of ESG considerations in firms’ decision-making frameworks. This spirit of collaboration will accelerate the pace of ESG change within the trading industry.”

Sustainable Trading member organisations bring valuable experience and expertise to focused Environmental, Social and Governance workstreams tasked with defining a portfolio of ESG best practices, tailored to the trading industry, for use within member firms. Sustainable Trading will also oversee a benchmarking and transparency framework to enable clear and efficient communication of progress on best practice, facilitating an ethos of continuous ESG improvement.

Membership of Sustainable Trading is open to all financial market participants engaged in trading activity or providing trading-related services.

- Ends -

New Member Supporting Quotes

Simon Steward, Head of European Equity trading at Capital Group: “We believe evaluating ESG risks and opportunities are an essential part of generating long term investment results for our clients and it forms an integral part of Capital Group’s investment approach. We are delighted to be joining the Sustainable Trading Initiative to help create and develop ESG best practices for trading within financial markets.”

Natan Tiefenbrun, Head of Equities, Cboe Europe: “Cboe Europe is deeply committed to all aspects of ESG and working with industry peers on defining a sustainable financial future together. We are excited to continue this work as a part of the Sustainable Trading network which brings together a diverse group of institutions to collaborate on the transition to a low carbon economy, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion initiatives, and the development of trusted and transparent governance frameworks.”

John Holmes, COO, Cowen: “We are proud to join the Sustainable Trading network and to work alongside industry peers - and the broader trading community - to effect positive ESG change. Cowen is committed to a mission of sustainability across our business, and in educating stakeholders to work towards a better future. Our participation in Sustainable Trading supports this goal and we very much look forward to being an active participant in this important initiative.”

Tom Stevenson, Head of EMEA Equity Trading, Fidelity International: “We are pleased to join the Sustainable Trading member’s network as part of Fidelity International’s wider sustainable strategy. We believe by working together with our peers we can help to develop industry best practices and bring about positive change. We look forward to collaborating with members globally and across asset classes as the trading industry comes together to help deliver a more sustainable future.”

Martin Tormey, Chief Executive of Goodbody: “Goodbody is delighted to join the Sustainable Trading initiative. As we continue on our sustainability journey, we recognise the importance of developing ESG best practices to shape a more sustainable future for financial markets trading. The opportunity to collaborate, learn and share ideas with our industry peers to effect positive change at both firm and industry level is a huge draw for us."

James Chenery, Sales Director, Verne Global: "Verne Global is delighted to join the Sustainable Trading initiative. With consumers, employees and other stakeholders expecting meaningful ESG change in 2022 and beyond, it is becoming more imperative for financial services organisations to minimise the impact of their operations. Powered by 100% renewable energy, Verne Global is committed to providing sustainable data centre infrastructure solutions for all market participants. We look forward to sharing our experience and collaborating with our fellow Sustainable Trading members to drive sustainable change in the financial markets."



Media Contacts:

Alice Ellman-Brown

The Realization Group

T: +44 (0)7365 224 804

E: alice.ellman-brown@therealizationgroup.com

Melanie Budden

The Realization Group

T: +44 (0)7974 937 970

E: melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com

About Sustainable Trading



Sustainable Trading is an inclusive membership network driving positive change on environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices within the financial markets trading industry. By fostering collaboration and harnessing industry expertise, we are mobilising the industry around a practical approach to ESG. We will proactively facilitate the creation of a roadmap for long lasting change that delivers shared goals, shared opportunities and shared values.

To find out more, visit: sustainable-trading.org