Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,055 in the last 365 days.

REP. PATTERSON ANNOUNCES STAFF CHANGES

member image

REP. PATTERSON ANNOUNCES STAFF CHANGES  print page

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared
05/09/2022

(Frisco, TX) - Earlier this month, Representative Jared Patterson selected Jeffrey Waldock to serve as his new chief of staff. His previous chief of staff, Madelyn Fletcher, recently accepted a position with the Office of the Governor.

Jeffrey previously worked for Representative Patterson as his Legislative Director during the 87th Legislative Session. A seasoned Capitol staffer and a native North Texan, Jeffrey brings extensive experience to the position and is excited to support Representative Patterson and the constituents of HD 106 in his new capacity.

"I am very excited for the future with Jeffrey as the leader of my team. He was instrumental in our legislative success last session and I have no doubt he will continue to excel in service to the Texans in eastern Denton County" stated Rep. Patterson.

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During his legislative tenure, Patterson has authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, public education, elections, and property taxes. During the 87th Legislative Session, he played a critical role in the passage of legacy reforms such as the Texas Heartbeat Act and Constitutional Carry. He has also worked diligently to support first responders, eliminate unnecessary and burdensome government regulations, and protect pets. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Calendars, and Homeland Security & Public Safety. He also serves on the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.310

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0694

(512) 463-1130 Fax

5533 FM 423, Suite 503

Frisco, Texas 75034

(214) 494-6498

You just read:

REP. PATTERSON ANNOUNCES STAFF CHANGES

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.