REP. PATTERSON ANNOUNCES STAFF CHANGES

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared

05/09/2022

(Frisco, TX) - Earlier this month, Representative Jared Patterson selected Jeffrey Waldock to serve as his new chief of staff. His previous chief of staff, Madelyn Fletcher, recently accepted a position with the Office of the Governor.

Jeffrey previously worked for Representative Patterson as his Legislative Director during the 87th Legislative Session. A seasoned Capitol staffer and a native North Texan, Jeffrey brings extensive experience to the position and is excited to support Representative Patterson and the constituents of HD 106 in his new capacity.

"I am very excited for the future with Jeffrey as the leader of my team. He was instrumental in our legislative success last session and I have no doubt he will continue to excel in service to the Texans in eastern Denton County" stated Rep. Patterson.

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During his legislative tenure, Patterson has authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, public education, elections, and property taxes. During the 87th Legislative Session, he played a critical role in the passage of legacy reforms such as the Texas Heartbeat Act and Constitutional Carry. He has also worked diligently to support first responders, eliminate unnecessary and burdensome government regulations, and protect pets. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Calendars, and Homeland Security & Public Safety. He also serves on the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

Contact Info