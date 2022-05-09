Liv Lane's Angelic Art Invites Women to Pursue Their Dreams

Prelaunch orders are open for five WingTips gift sets that feature art and advice painted by Liv Lane in collaboration with the angels. Each set includes eleven 5”x5” art-quality prints in one of five themes, including “WingTips for Pursuing Your Dreams."

Each 5"x5" WingTips print features an angel image along with handwritten angel advice. Starter sets include a wooden easel to display a selected WingTips print each day. More in-depth explanation from the angels is printed on the back side of each print.