WardsAuto Names Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Winners for 2022

Winners to be honored at AutoTech: Detroit / WardsAuto Interiors & UX Conference in June

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WardsAuto has announced the annual Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winners for 2022, and it’s all about electrification. This year’s new jointly combined Interiors and User-Experience winners’ list is half made up of BEVs, with a midsize pickup, a CUV, an SUV, a hot hatch and a full-size pickup capturing the other five slots. A more minor theme was startups, with vehicles by Lucid (Air) and Rivian (R1T) tested for the first time in competition history and both brands taking home a trophy.

After 11 years of Wards 10 Best Interiors and six years of Wards 10 Best UX, WardsAuto has merged the two competitions. Both interior design and in-vehicle electronics play such a critical role jointly in creating the overall user experience that they believe it now makes the most sense to judge, and reward, these vehicles in a more holistic way.

“This year marks a significant milestone for the Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX awards,” says Wards analyst and judge Drew Winter. “With 50% of our winners being battery-electric vehicles, this tells us the interiors of these models now are as awe-inspiring as their 0-60 mph performance time. Automakers are creating beautiful cabins in these vehicles that combine great new ideas with timeless designs from the past, plus packing them with great advanced technologies such as augmented reality.”

2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Winners (listed in alphabetical order):

• BMW iX

• Ford Maverick

• Genesis GV70

• Jeep Grand Wagoneer

• Kia EV6

• Lucid Air

• Mercedes-Benz EQS580

• Rivian R1T

• Toyota Tundra

• Volkswagen Golf GTI

Wards analysts selected the 2022 list after evaluating 22 vehicles with new or heavily redesigned interiors and user-experience technology. Evaluations took place from mid-February through late April in which judges experienced the vehicles during their daily driving.

The nominated vehicles were evaluated on a variety of aspects that shape the user’s experience inside the vehicle including aesthetics and design of the interior, material quality, fit and finish, connectivity infotainment options, comfort and usability of controls and features, IP design, information delivery and ease of operation, availability and performance of driver-assistance features, as well as overall value.

“The interiors and user-experience technology in vehicles we evaluated this year innovated to unseen levels, with more – and more unique – graphics on surfaces and screens, out-of-the-box material choices and more user-friendly technology present in all of our winning vehicles,” states Wards analyst and judge Christie Schweinsberg.

While they may be powered differently, all the 2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winning vehicles have the common thread of excellent interior design, high-quality and distinctive interior materials, great fit-and-finish and comfortable seating, as well as in-vehicle technology that excels in its appearance and user-friendliness. Dazzling displays made up of easy-to-navigate menus, stress-free phone pairing and well-performing voice-recognition and advanced-driver-assist systems also were captivating features.

Although there is no price cap for the competition, winning vehicles must provide a good value, another metric we evaluate closely.

The 2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winners will be honored during the Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award ceremony on June 9 at Informa Tech Automotive Group’s AutoTech: Detroit / WardsAuto Interiors & UX Conference. The event will take place at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Winning vehicles will be on display throughout the exhibition hall for attendees to jump in and experience the interior and technology which landed each vehicle a spot on the 2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list. Learn more about the event and book your ticket by visiting www.autotechdetroit.com. All members of the press are subject to free attendance.

