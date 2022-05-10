Eric Tippetts Announces Version 3.0 of Innovative Network Marketing App
Rocket Recruiting offers streamlined network marketing tools for entrepreneurs
Not only are our members growing their businesses everyday, they are helping make a significant impact on ending world hunger.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Tippetts, renowned entrepreneur, published author, motivational speaker, and global influencer, has unveiled version 3.0 of his Rocket Recruiting mobile app to help network marketers become profitable and successful in their business within seven days; and to foster respect, retention and purpose within the communities they serve.
The app’s founder, Eric Tippetts, is rooted in giving back to the community through charitable causes. Many of his products and brands contribute to Manna Relief, a charity that is dedicated to feeding children in need. To continue his mission, he has integrated a social cause into the Rocket Recruiting app. When users track their daily activities and hit 10 activities daily, the system rewards the user with a “smile,” each smile contributing to one child being fed.
This new app is crucial for entrepreneurs who are focused on being purpose-driven with social causes that are integrated into the experience of technology.
“The app streamlines network marketing and offers valuable tips and training to becoming profitable and successful in the industry,” said Eric Tippetts, founder of Rocket Recruiting. “Not only are our members growing their businesses everyday, they are helping make a significant impact on ending world hunger.”
With its built-in Tax Savings Estimator Calculator, Rocket Recruiting shows any W-2 Employee how much they are losing in taxes by not having a home business. This allows everyday people to rethink the way they conduct business and become profitable.
The app also features exclusive training content by industry experts like Ray Higdon, Tanya Aliza, Courtney Epps, Todd Falcone, and Eric Tippetts. Users gain access to the Insiders Edge social community to share and learn about the industry.
Eric Tippetts began his career as an actor and model before branching into the entrepreneur world and creating the #1 expense management platform for the network marketing industry. He was named “Top 50 Most Powerful and Influential People in the Direct Selling and Network Marketing Industry Worldwide” by Direct Selling Live Magazine.
Tippetts has founded and co-founded several network marketing and expense products, and published To The Top: Simple Everyday Steps to Succeed Financially.
Learn more about Rocket Recruiting at www.rocketrecruitingapp.com.
About Rocket Recruiting
Rocket Recruiting is the #1 MLM recruiting app founded by Eric Tippetts, a renowned entrepreneur and thought leader who is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs while giving back to the community. The app provides a simple dashboard, one-click sales funnels, recruiting videos, lead management, an accountability tracker, and more, to make managing your business quick and easy. Each user who uses Rocket Recruiting and completes 10 daily activities will earn “smiles” that contribute to feeding a child in need. For more information, visit www.rocketrecruitingapp.com.
