Luxurious Jamaican footwear company, Run Tings, Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Run Tings Footwear a luxury shoes brand shares about their diversity initiative when it comes to representation of beauty, sexiness and luxury in fashion.
Run Tings Footwear is based in Los Angeles. The luxurious shoe line is progressive, contemporary and comfortable. The shoes are designed for city dwellers who value quality, sustainability and style. Handcrafted in Italy, all custom shoes are handmade by master Italian craftsman from pristine Italian leather. Each designer pair is a one-of-a-kind, combining handcrafting tradition, quality and modern style for a product that’s perfectly Italian.
As they celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, they wanted to share with their community, “The fashion industry is notorious for its lack of diversity when it comes to Asian male models and we want to change the status quo”, says Jamaican entertainer, CEO and designer, Jozanne Marie.
Run Tings was launched May 2021 during the pandemic era when life and the world was changing. Diversity and Inclusion became the narrative in every conversation and Run Tings wanted to make sure they joined in on the discussion using their platform. With the hate crimes against the Asian community, they felt the urgency to start the conversation through fashion. One of their main male spokesmodel, is an Asian American actor, writer and producer, Xaypani Baccam who’ve worked in the entertainment industry on many different facets and have also dealt with his own share of discrimination. Xaypani leads the brand with style and stunning poise.
On the Run Tings website, the company asked the question, “What footprints will you leave?” And the answer “It’s for the person who wants to step into the new era of business, leadership and make a difference in the world.” The color combos are designed specifically to give homage to Jamaica, the highest-rated country in the world that has women in leadership and managerial positions. Run Tings is also a great advocate for women in the market place.
Their designs are also intentional when it comes to uniqueness and variety. From retro 80’s tennis style to aerodynamic luxury and who can forget a pair of seductive classic pumps. Run Tings has it covered.
“ I absolutely love my Run Tings shoes. They are so special. From the packaging to the design and fit, you can tell they are made with high quality materials and craftsmanship. They are my go-to sneakers and go with everything , from a sundress to a pair of jeans' ' says Entrepreneur, Ginger Navarrette.
Alessandro from Alive Shoes says, Run Tings taste in some of their men's shoes is simple, elegant and with a British touch, these shoes seem to come from David Beckam's wardrobe.
As a Black female owned company with roots in the Caribbean, Run Tings intends to make a statement and create a conscious movement of how important it is to be diligent with your steps in life and look amazing doing it. In addition, Run Tings continues to make incredible shoes but most importantly they look forward to make a statement by spotlighting diverse faces and gender from around the world that will help break down the barriers of discrimination and exclusion when it comes to beauty and sex appeal.
For more further information, visit the RUN TINGS website at www.runtingsfootwear.com and follow them on Instagram @runtingsfootwear
Run Tings is the newest and one of the most exciting brand out there. It’s the best step you will ever take.
