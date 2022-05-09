Step Aside 18 Herbs & Spices - National Nutrition Now has Over 300
National Nutrition, Canada's leading health food retailer, has partnered with a Canadian brand focusing on organic spices and seasonings, Celebration HerbalsORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooking at home has never tasted so good. National Nutrition dot CA, Canada's leading health food retailer, has partnered with a Canadian brand focusing on organic spices and seasonings, Celebration Herbals. With this match made in flavour heaven, your home-cooked meals can now taste as if a master chef created them; you may even reach for the spice cabinet rather than the take-out menu.
Fresh, Organic & Internationally Sourced
For over three decades, it has always been Celebration Herbals' commitment to provide quality herbs and spices that are organic, great-tasting, and economical. All Celebration Herbals products are ethically sourced from all over the world to provide the utmost quality of herbs and spices. Once landing in Canada, they're meticulously inspected to meet their high standards and receive Canadian organic certification. The spices are then packaged individually or made into a seasoning blend for customers to enjoy.
Jason Scace of Celebration Herbals comments, “National Nutrition Has Passion for Natural Health... and Flavour. This new partnership with NN is one that we are all very thrilled about." "National Nutrition has a passion for natural health and flavour. I’ve personally witnessed that over the years. This shared passion for providing people with the best natural health products is what we look for in our partners."
He continues, “This is just the beginning; we can’t wait to see how this partnership progresses and how we can further serve NN’s customers together.”
Darren Firth, the CEO of National Nutrition comments: "There Really is a Flavour For Everyone. We are always on the lookout for brands that align with our values, and Celebration Herbals does just that. They provide incredible quality without sacrificing flavour, and we're very excited to provide over 300 new spices and herbs to our customers."
“While on the topic of Celebration Herbals’ dedication to quality,” Darren Firth continues, “they not only stand by ensuring their spices are full of all of the naturally occurring flavours but also that they're fresh, organic, and free from any nasty things such as pesticides or herbicides that you might find in non-organic spices; that’s something we can stand behind.”
Check out National Nutrition’s new selection of Celebration Herbals spices and herbs
About National Nutrition
For over 25 years, National Nutrition dot CA has remained a customer favourite for shoppers seeking the highest quality vitamins and nutritional supplements locally or online. NN was voted the best health food store in Canada in 2014, 2017, and 2019.
Darren Firth
National Nutrition
+1 705-325-9772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other