WE Level Up Joins NAATP, Committing to the Highest Level of Quality Addiction Treatment Recovery Care
The We Level Up treatment center network is proud to join a prestigious organization like NAATP and join in the mission of providing trustworthy and highest level of care to our clients and families.
Behavioral health centers specialize in delivering state-of-the-art substance abuse treatment using science-based recovery programs. This is done by stabilizing the patient and continuing treatment of co-occurring mental health problems.
When deciding how to detox properly you should always seek professional assistance and an addiction treatment center, because detoxing at home can be life-threatening and make relapse more likely.
The We Level Up treatment center network is proud to join prestigious organizations like NAATP and join in the mission of providing the highest level of care
We Level Up treatment center is pleased to announce it has joined The National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP). As a member of The National Association, the We Level Up addiction & mental health network becomes part of a professional community dedicated to providing the highest quality of substance abuse treatment.
We Level Up, a top-rated treatment center has joined the National Association of Treatment Providers (NAATP).
Founded by Industry leaders in 1978, NAATP is a nonprofit organization that represents hundreds of not-for-profit and for-profit addiction treatment provider members. Who offer critical care along with a full continuum of care, from interventions, private therapy, outpatient care, residential inpatient, and long-term rehabilitation programs. Among the NAATP’s missions is “to provide leadership, advocacy, training, and member support services to ensure the availability and highest quality of addiction treatment.
NAATP represents and promotes the interest of addiction treatment centers dedicated to providing the highest quality and most effective treatment for substance abuse. The National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP) also works to promote, assist and enhance the delivery of ethical, effective, research-based treatment for alcoholism and other drug addictions. NAATP will seek to accomplish this mission by; (1) providing its members and the public with factual, trustworthy information and other resources connected to the treatment of addiction disorders; (2) supporting increased access to and availability of quality therapy for anyone suffering from alcoholism and other drug addictions; and (3) working in combination with other organizations and professionals that share NAATP’s missions and values.
The We Level Up treatment center network is proud to join a prestigious organization like NAATP and join in the mission of providing trustworthy and highest level of care to our clients and families. Stated Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO of We Level Up addiction rehab centers network.
The addiction industry faces complex issues such as insurance utilization, parity enforcement, changing treatment therapies, ethics, and professional training. Addiction treatment providers cannot operate effectively in isolation. Hence, the We Level Up addiction treatment network is constantly searching for opportunities that help improve the experience and pedigree of the care we provide to patients and their families.
The We Level Up addiction & mental health centers were created to drive long-term recovery success outcomes. Our mission is simply to provide you with a map back to your fullest most authentic potential, so you can choose a dream without limitation. Visit our website for more information.
About We Level Up treatment centers network locations:
1. We Level Up New Jersey addiction center
2. We Level Up Florida inpatient depression center
3. We Level Up Deerfield rehab admissions office
4. We Level Up Fort Lauderdale rehab center
5. We Level Up Boca Raton addiction center admissions office
6. We Level Up California rehab center
We Level Up's treatment centers coming soon locations are to include:
7. We Level Up Washington addiction treatment center
WeLevelUp is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
WeLevelUp provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
WeLevelUp.com is A-rated by the BBB and is a confirmed and verified business.
Sources:
[1] To learn more about NAATP, visit www.naatp.org
[2] Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO We Level Up addiction rehab centers network https://welevelup.com/meet-our-team/
[3] We Level Up addiction network provides inpatient addiction and mental health disorders care https://welevelup.com/
[4] We Level Up is an accredited rehab Awarded Elite BBB “A” Rating https://welevelup.com/treatment/bbb-accredited-rehab/ https://welevelup.com/rehab/naatp-highest-quality-addiction-treatment/
Alexandra Krotkevich
We Level Up treatment centers
+1 561-678-0917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Grand Opening: We Level Up California Rehab Center