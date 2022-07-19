The Center Expands Orthopedic Medical Team
Welcome Foot and Ankle Specialist Colin Elie, PA-CBEND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research is pleased to announce the most recent addition to their orthopedic team, Colin Elie, PA-C. Colin brings valuable skills and experience to the medical team and will help keep pace with the continued regional growth.
Colin Elie, PA-C began practicing as a physician assistant in 2020, pursuing a career in medicine in order to help people and give back to the community. He is passionate about investing quality time with each of his patients and making them feel comfortable and respected. Prior to moving to Bend, Colin worked as a congenital cardiothoracic surgery physician assistant at Stanford Children’s Hospital. He also has experience working with the orthopedic surgeons at Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento, California. At The Center, Colin focuses his practice on lower extremity orthopedic injuries, including the foot and ankle.
"Colin is a great addition to our foot and ankle team," said Christy McLeod, CEO of The Center. "He brings relevant skills and experience to the team, as well as a commitment to helping our patients achieve their goals and help them get back to what they love doing."
The Center is here to make a difference in the lives of our fellow Central Oregonians. Since 2004, our clinics in Bend, Oregon and Redmond, Oregon offer services including orthopedics, pediatric orthopedics, sports medicine, total joint replacement, neurosurgery, occupational medicine, and physical medicine and rehabilitation. With our NOWcare walk-in injury clinic, our patients can access urgent care for fractures, sprains, on-the-job injuries, concussions and acute injuries. The Center also has on site x-ray, MRI, splinting or casting, crutches and other durable medical equipment, post-concussion testing, and other diagnostic tools and treatments available.
