Matrix Technology Group Completes Technology Infrastructure For One Vet in Charlotte, North Carolina
Design/Build technology consultants install digital foundation for 1st of 2 tech-centric veterinary clinics offering virtual and on-site healthcare optionsCHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES , May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matrix Technology Group (MTG) has designed, built, and installed the technology infrastructure for the first of two One Vet veterinary clinics in Charlotte, NC. Located at 4914 Old Sardis Road, the cutting-edge practice offers pet owners unlimited 24/7 access to consultations and pet care options through video chats and texts.
The technology additionally enables pet owners to schedule on-site visits through an online portal that can instantly display medical charts and visual assets, such as X-rays and MRIs. Visits may also be scheduled online for a convenient mobile unit that travels throughout the city.
“Telemedicine for pets is a game-changing paradigm for veterinary practices of the future,” says Emir Hot, Emir Hot, Matrix Founder and Strategy/Partner. “One Vet’s business model addresses the way people access services today, which is either online or from their phones. Beyond the convenience of making an appointment from any device, the technology we have developed is easy to use by both the patients’ humans and their doctors.”
A range of audio-visual features are also coming online this year, which will include pet-soothing background music during operations and real-time viewing for owners throughout procedures. Pet owners are also able to schedule visits and consultations from anywhere, at any time of the day.
MTG is finishing the technology infrastructure installation of a second One Vet unit in Charlotte at 5335 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, scheduled to open this spring. The One Vet team has plans to open additional units throughout the Southeast over the next two years, spanning as far south as Florida. Each clinic will replicate the technology infrastructure of the original one in Charlotte with a comparable 2,000-square-foot footprint.
About Matrix Technology Group
Founded in 2012, Matrix Technology Group (MTG) specializes in the design and implementation of network, low voltage, audio-visual and security systems. The firm is recognized worldwide for both the quality of its work and inhouse maintenance division. A one-stop shop, MTG’s complimentary service lines comprise Network Design, Technology Engineering, Structured Cabling, Audio-Visual Design and Implementation, Electronic Security Systems, and 24/7 On-call Service and Maintenance. With a client base that includes WeWork, Indeed NYC, Columbia University, Apple Bank for Savings, and CBRE, among others, and project assignments spanning the United Estates, coast to coast, as well as Mexico, Singapore and beyond, MTG has the capacity to connect companies seamlessly and securely around the world. More information about MTG’s services and current clients may be found at https://www.matrixtg.com/
